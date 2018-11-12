WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Eric Ebron, Nick Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott

3:38 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 10 of the NFL season Watch a collection of the best moments from Week 10 of the NFL season

We have picked out some of the best passes, catches, and runs from Week 10 of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week 10, including a 'big-man touchdown' by Buffalo offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, Ezekiel Elliott's perfect hurdle, and a pair of scores from the Saints' blowout of the Bengals.

New Orleans dumped Cincinnati 51-14 in a dominant showing, and both Michael Thomas (diving touchdown catch) and Mark Ingram (rumbling 28-yard catch-and-run) showed why the Saints are perhaps the most feared team in football right now.

In Indianapolis, tight end Eric Ebron had a spectacular day, catching his seventh, eighth, and ninth touchdowns of the season as the Colts beat Jacksonville for a crucial AFC South win. Click to watch Ebron's first score of the night - a tip-toe touchdown down the right sideline.

Saints score 51 in Bengals beating

Rams pass tough Seahawks test

Elliott stars as Cowboys shock Eagles

Two of the best plays of the weekend came from running backs.

First, as the Browns toppled the Falcons, rookie Nick Chubb showed why Cleveland traded away their starter to make way for the first-year man as he raced 92 yards for a touchdown. He broke the franchise record for longest run in the process, and had 176 yards on the ground on the day.

Finally, Dallas Cowboys back Elliott tore apart the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday night with 151 rushing yards, but his play of the night was an epic hurdle over defender Tre Sullivan. 'Zeke' took flight over the Philly defensive back with ease and his team rode him to a road win.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week 10 in the NFL.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.