WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Kenny Golladay, T.Y. Hilton and Justin Reid

We have picked out some of the best passes, catches, and runs from Week 11 of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week 11, including some spectacular diving catches from games all around the league.

Kenny Golladay, John Ross, Julio Jones, and DeAndre Hopkins all made leaping touchdown grabs, with Golladay and Hopkins coming out on the winning side of their contests.

Two players with other great grabs were Steelers' duo Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, with the former scoring on a 78-yard catch, and the latter towering above his defender to make a crucial play in the game-winning drive.

In New York, Odell Beckham Jr was up to his usual tricks, coming down with a contested touchdown catch against the Bucs. Watch the video above to see him pluck the ball out of the air.

Colts with blowout win over Titans

Saints rout Super Bowl champs

Bears defense downs Vikings

There were also two game-changing defensive touchdowns on Sunday for winning sides.

First, Texans safety Justin Reid picked off Alex Smith and returned it the full length of the field - 101 yards - for the pick-six. Then on Sunday Night Football, Eddie Jackson stepped in front of the receiver on a Kirk Cousins pass, taking it back 27 yards to extend the Bears' lead.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week 11 in the NFL.

