NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 13 picks
Last Updated: 29/11/18 1:14pm
Jeff Reinebold has stretched his lead to two games over Neil Reynolds as the pair give their Week 13 NFL predictions...
Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. Jeff returned the best mark of the season last week, going 12-3, to edge out Neil (11-4) by one game and extend his lead heading into Week 13.
Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 13 predictions...
New Orleans Saints @ Dallas Cowboys, Thursday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday
NEIL PICKS: SAINTS
This one is very simple. I know the Cowboys have won three games in a row, and I know the game is in Dallas, but I just don't see anyone keeping pace with the Saints. I've picked this game as my lock of the week.
JEFF PICKS: SAINTS
That's a brave one, because Dallas are a hot football team right now. But I'm taking the Saints too, there's no question.
Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: BROWNS
This is a Browns team that have won two in a row, and this offers up a great chance to see more of rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has energised this team. I believe the hype and it's my shock of the week, I'm taking Cleveland.
JEFF PICKS: TEXANS
If you have not watched the Browns yet this season, tune into this one, because you're going to see a completely different team. Talk about the best coaching job that's going to available this offseason - it's right there in Cleveland.
That said, I'm taking the Texans at home. But I think the Browns give them all they can handle and run it really close.
Minnesota Vikings @ New England Patriots, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS
When you look at the Patriots, it's a conversation worth having, is Tom Brady in decline? I don't know if I truly believe it, because it's been said before, last year, the year before.
This is going to be a close one, but with New England at home, in Gillette Stadium, I think the Patriots edge it.
JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS
I think there are 31 other teams that would like to say this is the year, the end of Brady. There are some things he doesn't do now, that he did before. But, you still see the flawless decision making.
This is a game! The Vikings did well against the Packers last week, but I'm going to take the Patriots just because of the point we're at in the season and as they're at home.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday
NEIL PICKS: STEELERS
Because this game is in Pittsburgh, and as the Chargers are without injured running back Melvin Gordon, I'm giving the edge to the Steelers.
JEFF PICKS: STEELERS
I agree with you 100 per cent. Steelers.
Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles, Monday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday
NEIL PICKS: EAGLES
Will Philadelphia carry some momentum from their strong second half of the win over the Giants into this one? I'm saying yes they do.
JEFF PICKS: EAGLES
Washington are set to struggle. Back-up Colt McCoy is in, and we saw the best of him on only about four throws in the Thanksgiving Day defeat to Dallas. Four good throws isn't enough to win a game in the NFL.
Week 13 Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Saints @ Cowboys
|Saints
|Saints
|Browns @ Texans
|Browns
|Texans
|Ravens @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Ravens
|Broncos @ Bengals
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Rams @ Lions
|Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals @ Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Colts @ Jaguars
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Bills @ Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bears @ Giants
|Bears
|Bears
|Panthers @ Buccaneers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Vikings @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Chiefs @ Raiders
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jets @ Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|49ers @ Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chargers @ Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Redskins @ Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
