NFL Team of Week 13 featuring Patrick Mahomes, Keenan Allen and Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes threw another four touchdowns to bring his total to 41 this season

Who were the top performers from Week 13 in the NFL? We have picked out our Team of the Week...

This week is full of familiar faces, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who led the Chiefs to victory over the Oakland Raiders. Elsewhere, Alec Ogletree inspired the New York Giants to an overtime win over the Chicago Bears.

There were many superstar performances in Week 13 of the NFL season, and we have picked out some of our stars from the action…

Quarterback - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs could have the 2018 MVP in Mahomes

In the wake of Kareem Hunt's release earlier this week, all eyes were on Mahomes. The 23-year-old threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs' 40-33 win over the division-rival Oakland Raiders.

The former Texas Tech quarterback linked up with Travis Kelce twice, also hitting Demetrius Harris and Chris Conley for touchdowns.

Mahomes has now thrown for 41 touchdown passes this season, which is nine more than the next best quarterback in the league (Andrew Luck). He is also second in passing yards - with 3,923 - and has a genuine chance of being named the NFL's MVP.

Running Back - Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

The Broncos' rookie had 157 yards and two touchdowns on the ground

Lindsay has undoubtedly been a huge surprise package this season, as the Broncos signed him as an undrafted free agent. The 24-year-old tore the Bengals to shreds in the Broncos' 24-10 victory, rushing for 157 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

During the game against the Bengals, Lindsay became only the eighth Bronco in history to have 1,000 scrimmage yards in their rookie season. He has 937 rushing yards, 187 receiving yards and nine all-purpose touchdowns.

Lindsay's name is in the mix alongside first-round draft picks Saquon Barkley and Baker Mayfield for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Wide Receiver - Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles managed an astonishing comeback in Pittsburgh with Allen contributing heavily

The 26-year-old continued to impress, as he caught 14 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown during the Chargers' 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chargers found themselves 23-7 down with under two minutes left in the third quarter, when Allen was able to capitalise on an error by Joe Haden. Haden thought he had intercepted Phillip Rivers in the end zone, but was then wiped out by his own teammate, leaving Allen free to catch the ball to start the comeback.

Allen has 996 receiving yards this season and has scored five touchdowns - including one in each of his last four games.

Tight End - Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce had another outstanding game to add to his tally

It seems like the only two tight ends who ever make it into the Team of the Week are Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz! This week, Kelce outperformed every other receiver/tight end in the NFL so he makes the cut.

Kelce brought in 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns for the Chiefs as they took down the Oakland Raiders 40-33. He also took down Anthony Sherman, his own teammate, with a Stone Cold Stunner after scoring his first touchdown.

The 29-year-old has amassed 295 receiving yards over the past two weeks, which is more than any other player in the same period. Kelce now has 1,042 receiving yards this season accompanied by nine touchdowns.

Offensive line - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh's big men paved the way for Conner

Much like any other week, praise goes out to Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and Antonio Brown. However, it's the work done in the trenches by the offensive line that often gets them out of sticky situations.

Despite not being able to come up with a win against the Chargers, the Steelers offensive line absolutely dominated the Chargers' defensive line, as they only allowed one solitary sack of Roethlisberger.

They also ploughed open gaps galore for Conner to run in two touchdowns before he went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

Defensive Line - New Orleans Saints

David Onyemata took down Dak Prescott three times

Even though the Saints fell 13-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in a battle of the defenses, their defensive line put in another dominant display against a dodgy-looking Cowboys offensive line.

David Onyemata sacked Dak Prescott three times, while Cameron Jordan came up with two himself. A.J. Klein and Taylor Stallworth also had sacks for the Saints.

One of the biggest positives for the defensive line, though, was limiting Ezekiel Elliott to 76 rushing yards and 3.3 rushing yards per carry, which is one of his lowest averages of the year.

Linebacker - Alec Ogletree, New York Giants

New York shocked Chicago and Ogletree had two interceptions

The 27-year-old had yet another huge week for the Giants as they picked up an overtime 30-27 win over the Chicago Bears.

On just the second play of the game, Ogletree intercepted Chase Daniel at the line of scrimmage and took it to the house for a 13-yard pick-six.

Ogletree followed up his first interception with another early in the second quarter. With the Bears driving into Giants territory, Ogletree leapt up to deny Tarik Cohen a certain touchdown with a one-handed snag. He ended the day with 10 tackles and the two picks.

Cornerback - Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Howard has had two interceptions in each of the last two games

Another player with two interceptions this week was Xavien Howard, who is turning into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He was pivotal in the Dolphins' narrow 21-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Howard's first pick came during the last play of the first half as he was in the end zone to intercept Josh Allen's Hail Mary pass, with the Dolphins up 14-6.

The 25-year-old's intercepted Allen again at the end of the third quarter, when he perfectly jumped in front of a pass intended for Kelvin Benjamin.

The 2016 second-round pick now has seven interceptions this season, which leads the league.

Safety - Justin Reid, Houston Texans

Cleveland would have scored a touchdown if it wasn't for Reid's effort

Reid makes the cut for the Team of the Week yet again, thanks to the major plays he made in the Texans' 29-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The rookie safety was limited throughout the game, but he made the play of the game. He forced Browns receiver Antonio Callaway to fumble as he was about to go into the end zone after catching a 71-yard pass from Baker Mayfield.

The 21-year-old now has 60 tackles, eight pass deflections and three interceptions since being drafted 68th overall.

