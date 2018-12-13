Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday night NFL live on Sky Sports

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns in 2018

Two AFC West juggernauts clash as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 12.30am. Here's what you can expect...

Form guide

The Chiefs (11-2) are unbeaten at home in 2018 and with only road defeats to the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams to speak of - teams with a combined 20-6 record. The Chiefs have the No 1 scoring offense in the league, led by second-year quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes, who it is widely considered had his best game of a remarkable season in beating the Baltimore Ravens, and their No 1 defense, in overtime last week.

The Chargers (10-3) are pushing Kansas City all the way though, not only in their division, the AFC West, but the conference as a whole. They lost to the Chiefs 38-28 in their opening-weekend meeting, but L.A. have only slipped to defeat twice since - also at the Rams, in Week Three, and a shock Week 11 defeat to the Denver Broncos. They've recovered to win their last three in a row, seeing them challenge the Chiefs for the No 1 seed.

Stat attack

The Chiefs have won their last nine-straight games against the Chargers (four at home). The Chargers' last win against their AFC West rivals was way back in Week 12 of the 2013 season.

Key battle

Rookie running back Justin Jackson has impressed in recent weeks for the Chargers

Who can emerge from the run game? Your eyes might, understandably, be drawn to the gun-slinging quarterbacks on show in this one. Plus, star running back Kareem Hunt has been released by the Chiefs following the surfacing of a video showing him knocking over and kicking a woman in February, while the Chargers have injury concerns over both Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler out of their backfield.

But, the run game is still crucial for both teams, helping free up windows in the passing game off play-action, and each have still enjoyed moderate success running the football with their second stringers so far. In the two games after Hunt's release, the Chiefs first rushed for 174 yards by committee against the Oakland Raiders, and then Spencer Ware had 75 yards off 15 carries and Damien Williams had a rushing and receiving TD against the Ravens. Meanwhile, for the Chargers, rookie Justin Jackson has emerged in recent weeks - 22 carries for 132 yards and one TD over their latest three-game win streak.

Ones to watch

Travis Kelce is on pace for a record-breaking season at tight end for the Chiefs

As well as the missing running backs, Tyreek Hill is a concern for the Chiefs coming into the contest, with heel and wrist complaints. As such, look for Travis Kelce to be heavily involved in the game plan. Kelce has already set a career high with 1,159 receiving yards this season, and is on pace to break Rob Gronkowski's single-season record for a tight end (1,327 in 2011). Bad news for the Chiefs though: In nine career games versus the Chargers, Kelce has zero touchdowns and has not yet topped 100 yards in a game.

Also, we simply can't ignore the quarterbacks. There is practically nothing separating Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers in terms of passer rating - 115.2 and 114.5, respectively - placing them second and third in the league, behind only Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Also, Mahomes leads the league in both passing yards (4,300) and touchdown passes (43) - remarkable, as a first-year starter.

