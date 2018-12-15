Carson Wentz out of Philadelphia Eagles' trip to face Los Angeles Rams

Carson Wentz won't face the Rams on Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially ruled quarterback Carson Wentz out of Sunday's must-win clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz was already doubtful for the trip to California after coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Saturday that he had been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back.

Pederson was not ruling Wentz out then, but that changed early on Saturday when the team issued an update on Twitter confirming he would not be available.

Nick Foles, who took over for Wentz late last season and led the team to Super Bowl glory, will start at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday.

Foles has been on the sidelines since Week 3, when Wentz made a belated return from the serious knee injury he had suffered against the Rams the previous December.

Pederson said Wentz's injury would not require surgery but was putting no timescale on when he might be able to return to action.

The Eagles (6-7) head to Los Angeles with their season on the line, as defeat against the 11-2 Rams would extinguish their chances of making the post-season.