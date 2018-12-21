Odell Beckham Jr to miss Giants' clash with Indianapolis
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will miss his third consecutive game with a quad injury.
New York announced on Friday that Beckham, linebacker Alec Ogletree, center Spencer Pulley and receiver Russell Shepard will be absent when the Giants (5-9) face the play-off chasing Colts (8-6) in Indianapolis.
Beckham said on Thursday that he wants to play again this season - and his last chance will come against Dallas in the regular-season finale.
The 26-year-old was injured on the final play against Philadelphia on November 25.
He did play the following week against the Bears, throwing and catching a touchdown pass as the Giants won 30-27 in overtime.
Beckham has 77 receptions for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns - having missed most of last season after breaking his left ankle in the fifth game.