Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie ends brief retirement

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie during his time with the New York Giants

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was reinstated from the retirement list and the defensive back wants to play again this season, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

The 32-year-old defensive back abruptly retired in October after playing seven games with the Oakland Raiders, announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

He played in Super Bowls with the Arizona Cardinals, who made him the 16th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, and Denver Broncos.

The Cardinals traded Rodgers-Cromartie to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. He signed with the Broncos before the start of the 2013 season and signed a five-year deal with the New York Giants prior to the 2014 season.

The Tennessee State product has 30 career interceptions and six touchdowns. He did not have an interception in either of the past two seasons but did tie his career high of six interceptions in 2016 with the Giants.