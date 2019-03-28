Oakland Raiders sign running back Isaiah Crowell and linebacker Brandon Marshall

Isaiah Crowell has joined a potentially exciting Raiders offense

The Oakland Raiders have signed veteran running back Isaiah Crowell and linebacker Brandon Marshall on one-year deals.

Crowell spent last season with the New York Jets, signing a three-year deal in 2018, but he was released after the franchise splashed out to sign star free agent Le'Veon Bell.

The 26-year-old could step straight in as starter for the Raiders, who only have Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren on their running-back depth chart.

His deal is worth a reported $2.5m.

Last season's starter Marshawn Lynch could also emerge as an option for the franchise but he is yet to decide whether to continue playing in the NFL or possibly retire.

Crowell appeared in 13 games for the Jets last year, rushing for 685 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 143 carries.

He had spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns with his best yardage season coming in 2016 when he was 48 yards short of a 1,000 yard campaign.

Crowell joins a Raiders offense boosted by the arrival of wide receiver Antonio Brown who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Marshall is the second free agent linebacker added by the Raiders during the off-season, following on from their deal to sign Vontaze Burfict.

He started 63 games over his six seasons with the Denver Broncos and has signed a $4.1m deal.