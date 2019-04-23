Atlanta Falcons tackle Grady Jarrett signs franchise tag

Grady Jarrett has signed his franchise tender with Atlanta

Grady Jarrett has signed his one-year franchise tag tender with the Atlanta Falcons.

The defensive tackle will earn just over $15.2m this season unless he comes to terms with the franchise on a new long-term deal.

Jarrett, a fifth-round pick in 2015, would have hit the open market had he not been tagged by the Falcons at the end of a season in which he set a series of career highs.

He piled up six sacks on an injury-plagued Atlanta defense as well as 16 quarterback hits and forcing three fumbles.

The Falcons now have until July 15 to sort out new terms with Jarrett.

"As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady is our priority," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said previously.

"Applying the franchise tag to him does not change that in any way. Our aim is for Grady to be an integral part of our plan for many years to come and this allows us to extend our negotiating window."