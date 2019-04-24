Ben Roethlisberger agrees contract extension with Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has signed a contract that should see him finish his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in black and gold through the 2021 season, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Roethlisberger, 37, and the Steelers reworked his $12m base salary for 2019 as part of the extension, according to ESPN. He got a $5m roster bonus last month.

No official terms were disclosed, but the quarterback market has ballooned since Roethlisberger signed his four-year, $87.4m deal in 2015.

Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player in NFL history last week, signing a four-year, $140m extension, but Wilson is only 30. The most recent top quarterback in Roethlisberger's age bracket to sign a new deal, Drew Brees, signed a two-year, $50m contract in March 2018 at the age of 39.

At the start of the 2017 season, Roethlisberger said he believed he could play another three to five seasons.

He will lead a new-look offense in 2019, with disgruntled stars Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown gone. Running back Bell held out last season and opted for free agency, signing with the New York Jets. Wideout Brown got his wish to be traded, dispatched to the Oakland Raiders.

Despite the distractions, Roethlisberger posted his best statistical season in 2018 -- his 15th as a starter -- leading the league and setting career highs in completions (452), attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) and tossing a career-high 34 touchdown passes. The Steelers missed the playoffs, however, at 9-6-1.

The Steelers' first-round pick (11th overall) in 2004, Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (56,194) and seventh in touchdown passes (363).

