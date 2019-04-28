Josh Rosen congratulates Kyler Murray on No 1 pick in classy video

Josh Rosen was traded to Miami after one season with Arizona

Quarterback Josh Rosen has posted a video on Twitter to congratulate his replacement with the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray, and to wish the team well.

Rosen was supplanted by Murray as the Cardinals' quarterback of the future after only one season when they traded him to the Dolphins on Friday for two draft picks.

The Cardinals used the No 1 overall pick to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, before trading Rosen - who they picked at No 10 last year - to the Miami Dolphins for a 2019 second and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

In a one-minute video, Rosen said he had "an unbelievable time" with the Cardinals even though they endured a 3-13 season. He congratulated Murray and predicted he'll do "great things" with Arizona.

"I just wanted to say a couple of things after everything that just happened," Rosen said. "Cardinals fans, thank you so much for all the continued support this past year.

"I know we didn't win as many games as we all would've hoped, but I had an unbelievable time in the desert. Unfortunately, my time here is coming to an end. But you guys are getting a hell of a player in Kyler Murray. He's going to do great things for the Red Sea.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No 1 overall pick

"Kyler, I just want to congratulate you and your family on getting drafted. Arizona is a really special place, and you're going to love playing and living here.

"And to my team-mates and staff, and everyone who worked at the facility, I can't thank you enough for all the support and great memories you've created this past year. I'm really wishing all the Arizona Cardinals the best of luck moving forward."

Rosen also said he could not be more excited to go to Miami and is ready to attack a new chapter in his life.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said: "He is a talented player. This guy has a lot of arm talent and he has got some leadership qualities."

But Flores stopped short of saying Rosen is a "franchise" quarterback and made it clear he will be expected to compete with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to become the starter.

"When Josh gets here, he's got to compete for any kind of role that he has here," Flores added. "That's really the case for everyone that enters the building."