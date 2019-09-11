Newq York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa out for season with serious neck injury

Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining his second serious neck injury in the last three years, head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday.

Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season due to an ailing neck, also missed five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries before signing a four-year, $36m contract extension in December.

The 27-year-old Enunwa had one catch for minus-4 yards in New York's 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

Gase said the Jets "found out the next day after the game" about Enunwa's injury when he informed the team he "didn't feel right after the game."

"You lose a starter, you lose a guy who's a veteran player that's been through a lot, that's done a lot of good things," Gase said.

"He's done everything you can possibly ask a guy to do. He tries to do everything right. He works hard, he studies, he tries to lead by example and he always speaks up when he has to. The way he plays, everything was violent and he gives everything he has.

"I feel for him, just from the aspect of what he's going through with something like this. It's not something that's easy for guys who've been doing this their whole life."

Demaryius Thomas was traded from the Patriots to the Jets

The Jets prepared for the loss of Enunwa with Tuesday's trade with New England for Demaryius Thomas, who will join Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder in the team's wide receiver ranks.

New York sent its AFC East rival a sixth-round pick in exchange for Thomas, who will be reunited with Gase. He spent five seasons coaching Thomas with the Denver Broncos, three as his position coach (2010-12) and two as his offensive coordinator (2013-14).

Gase told reporters that he expected Thomas to play Monday night against Cleveland (0-1), assuming the 31-year-old passes his physical.

Enunwa has recorded 119 receptions, 1,617 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games since being selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.