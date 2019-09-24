Nelson Agholor: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver invites baby-catching hero to next game

Nelson Agholor has invited a heroic former firefighter to Philadelphia Eagles next home game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has invited a heroic former firefighter to the team's next home game, after the fan was critical of Agholor's catching skills.

On Sunday, Agholor dropped a match-winning 60-yard touchdown pass and lost a fumble in a 27-24 loss at home to the Detroit Lions.

Following the defeat, a fire erupted in a building in West Philadelphia and before firefighters could arrive, people jumped into the burning structure to get those in peril out of the apartments, while former firefighter Hakim Laws stood on the street, catching children thrown from windows.

0:29 Eagles fan Hakim Laws called out Agholor moments after saving a baby from a burning building Eagles fan Hakim Laws called out Agholor moments after saving a baby from a burning building

Laws said: "I see a guy hanging out the window, screaming that his kids are in there. I ran to the back door to see if it was open - it was, and then I ran upstairs.

"I was greeted with smoke, so ran back down. By that time, the ladder truck was coming up. Ironically then, one of my old co-workers took the ladder to raise it up.

"Then my man just starts throwing babies out the window. We was catching them - unlike Agholor, I'd just like to put that out there."

A video of Laws gained the attention of Agholor on social media, and he subsequently invited the hero to an upcoming Eagles home game.

Agholor tweeted: "Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him."

Six children were hospitalised following the fire, but all are expected to be fine, according to reports.