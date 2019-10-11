San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams: Will 49ers stay undefeated vs NFC West rivals?

Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners travel to face Jared Goff and the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will look to remain undefeated when they visit their NFC West rivals - the Los Angeles Rams - exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

The 49ers (4-0) are definitely the league's surprise team, as they have already matched their win total from last season and look like a completely changed outfit to that which earned the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with a 4-12 record in 2018.

They kicked off the season with two big road wins over the Bucs and Bengals, before returning home and narrowly topping the Steelers (24-20) and dominating the Browns 31-3 on Monday Night Football - with their bye week sandwiched in-between.

4:27 Watch highlights of San Francisco's dominant win over the Cleveland Browns Watch highlights of San Francisco's dominant win over the Cleveland Browns

Conversely, the Rams (2-3) only lost three games last season on the road to the NFC Championship and a place in the Super Bowl, but they are already close after the Bucs surprised them in Week Four and Russell Wilson threw four touchdowns to defeat them last week.

Wins over the Panthers, Rams and Browns had given LA a 3-0 start.

Ones to watch

After last week's NFC Defensive Player of the Week performance, how about Nick Bosa as a player to watch? Against the Browns, he had two sacks, four tackles, two tackles for losses, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a recovery! The second overall pick is destined to be a star as a pro.

Nick Bosa had a breakout game last week

San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo has the highest win percentage of any QB in the Super Bowl era (minimum 10 starts) at .857 and although he hasn't been lighting it up, he is improving after missing all of last season through injury. He's helped by a ferocious defense but also an electric running game. Speedy back Matt Breida is averaging 6.5 yards per carry and kicked off Monday's game against Cleveland with an 83-yard touchdown on the first play!

Rams QB Jared Goff has regressed this season, and already has 10 giveaways in 2019, most in the NFL. Can he fix his issues? He certainly has support around him, as Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are the only receiving trio with more than 300 yards each this year. Cooks is questionable after suffering a concussion last week, so he may be a game-time decision.

And of course, the Rams have two-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald lining up at defensive tackle. Although he is having a quiet season, he is capable of being a game-wrecker in any week.

Key Stats