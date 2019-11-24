Seattle Seahawks coming off bye to face banged-up Philadelphia Eagles

MVP candidate Russell Wilson takes his Seahawks to Philadelphia on Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks will resume their hunt for top spot in the NFC West when they face the injury-stricken Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday.

Pete Carroll's 8-2 Seahawks currently sit second behind the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers in their division and occupy the first Wild Card spot in the NFC heading into the weekend.

A playoff berth, meanwhile, threatens to evade the 5-5 Eagles, who remain second to the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) in a poor NFC East.

While the Seahawks have enjoyed the added recovery time granted by a bye week, Doug Pederson's 2017 Super Bowl champions find themselves without a plethora of key commodities.

Issues on offense in Philadelphia?

Carson Wentz has been under pressure to lift Philadelphia's offense this season

The Eagles' 23rd-ranked offense equates to a difficult year for quarterback Carson Wentz, who is 18th in passing yards on 2,274 with a completion percentage of just 61.2, down on his 69.6 in 2018.

Their woes on offense haven't been aided by the influx of injuries for the Eagles receiving corps.

Nelson Agholor was absent in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a knee injury in the Week 11 defeat to the New England Patriots. He has reeled in 36 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns so far this season, serving as Wentz's second favourite target after tight end Zach Ertz.

4:08 Watch highlights the Eagles' loss to New England last week Watch highlights the Eagles' loss to New England last week

Alshon Jeffery has meanwhile been a limited participant in practice after sustaining an ankle injury against the Chicago Bears. DeSean Jackson is another notable absentee after being placed on injured reserved having re-aggravated a core muscle injury - also against the Bears.

Right tackle Lane Johnson has also been ruled out for Sunday having exited the defeat to the Patriots with a concussion, potentially paving the way for rookie Andre Dillard to slot in in his place. Nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters has been another limited participant, as has running back Jordan Howard, who has rushed for 525 yards this season and currently leads the Eagles with six touchdowns.

Needless to say Wentz is looking for one of his other offensive weapons to step up.

The Eagles could lean more on rookie running back Miles Sanders

That responsibility may fall onto the shoulders of Miles Sanders in light of his contributions to both the passing and running game in his rookie year. Besides rushing for 374 off 87 carries, he has also recorded 24 receptions for 314 yards at 13.1 yards per catch. Limited options could also see Ertz become the first Eagles player ever to have three consecutive games with nine or more receptions.

Jay Ajayi is another option at Pederson's disposal, although it remains to be seen how active he is having only re-signed a week ago. With no Jeffery and no Agholor, the Eagles could enter the game with JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Jordan Matthews as their only healthy receivers, with the trio combining for 14 catches and 174 yards this year.

The Eagles' prospects on offense become more tarnished when taking into account their receivers have dropped the second-most passes in the league in 2019 with 23. Nonetheless, they will come up against a 24th-ranked Seahawks defense that has allowed the 28th most passing yards per game in 271.9 and recorded the tied-fourth fewest sacks with 20.

Seahawks fresh-legged

The Seahawks will be boosted by the return of Tyler Lockett if he is active

It's a slightly contrasting situation over in Seattle, where the Seahawks have emerged from their bye week both refreshed and re-strengthened.

Coach Carroll told Seahawks.com: "You could really tell that they got a boost. You could see the fresh-leg effect.

"Guys looked really quick, and it was a really spirited week, they were feeling good, and we got guys through it."

Tyler Lockett's availability will serve as a major boost after the wide receiver spent two nights in hospital with a leg contusion following the 27-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

5:35 Seattle handed San Francisco their first loss of the season in their last outing Seattle handed San Francisco their first loss of the season in their last outing

Quarterback Russell Wilson's favourite target leads the Seahawks with 793 receiving yards and six touchdowns, combining for 252 yards and two touchdowns in wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers across Week EIght and Week Nine.

Lockett was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but looks set to return to the field this weekend.

A week off will have meanwhile given Josh Gordon more time to adapt to the Seahawks offense, with the former Patriots wideout having managed just two receptions for 27 yards in his debut against the 49ers. Throw in D.K. Metcalf who is averaging 17 yards per catch into the equation and it looks a tough ask for the Eagles to contain Wilson and co.

Wilson has been playing at an elite level this season

Then, of course, there is Wilson himself. The ever-elusive MVP contender leads all quarterbacks in the league with 23 touchdown passes as well as five game-winning drives and four comebacks in the fourth quarter.

Seattle's aerial threat could be pivotal given the difficult task awaiting running back Chris Carson against an Eagles defense that is allowing a fourth-fewest 86 rushing yards per game.

The Seahawks' preparations haven't been without setbacks, namely Jadeveon Clowney's race to be fit in time for Sunday. A hip injury has kept the defensive end out of practice all week and seen him listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

Clowney leads the team with three sacks since his arrival from the Houston Texans in September. He was at his dominant best against the 49ers last time out when he produced five quarterback hits, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovered for a touchdown to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The 26-year-old is likely to be a game-day decision.

While this Seahawks defense remains suspect, it's difficult to bet against Wilson in his current mood against a depleted Eagles side.