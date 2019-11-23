Mason Rudolph: Pittsburgh Steelers QB fined $50,000 by NFL
By Reuters
Last Updated: 23/11/19 7:27pm
The NFL has fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the helmet incident against the Cleveland Browns on November 14.
The fine represents more than the entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267.
Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and hitting him with it.
Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no evidence of that.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban.
