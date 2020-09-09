Von Miller blow for Denver Broncos as he suffers possible season-ending ankle injury

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has suffered a serious ankle injury

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller suffered a possible season-ending ankle injury near the end of Tuesday's practice, according to multiple reports.

Miller reportedly underwent an MRI exam and consulted with an ankle surgeon.

According to reports, Miller stepped wrong on the play, which was the final one of practice.

The Broncos did not immediately make a comment regarding Miller, although they did later tweet a picture of him with heart and prayer emojis.

The 31-year-old has a base salary of $17.5m this season, the fifth of a six-year, $114m deal he signed in July 2016.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has a franchise-record 106 sacks for the Broncos in nine seasons since being the No 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Last season, Miller had eight sacks, the second lowest of his career. His high was 18.5 in 2012.

The Broncos open the season on Monday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Around 5,700 fans will be allowed inside Empower Field for Broncos' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Meanwhile, the Broncos have confirmed that some fans will be allowed to attend their second home game of the season, a September 27 clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Approximately 5,700 fans - around 7.5 per cent of the stadium capacity of 76,125 - will be allowed in at Empower Field.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required and fans will not be able to congregate in concourses.