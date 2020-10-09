New York Jets all return negative coronavirus tests and will play Arizona Cardinals as scheduled

New York Jets players and staff were sent home from their training centre on Friday

All the New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for coronavirus, and their game against the Arizona Cardinals will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, the NFL said.

The Jets had cancelled practice and sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive result for the virus that causes COVID-19.

"This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel," the Jets said in a statement.

"As we have thus far, we will continue to follow required health and safety protocols in the best interests of our coaches, players, staff and community. We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals."

The NFL, entering the fifth week of its 2020 schedule, had pushed back a pair of games originally set for Sunday after a number of positive coronavirus tests among players and personnel on multiple teams.

The New England Patriots' home game against the Denver Broncos has been pushed back to Monday, while the Tennessee Titans' game against the visiting Buffalo Bills is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tennessee got some good news on Friday with no positive test results. The Titans' outbreak increased to 24 on Thursday, with 21 positive results returned since September 29. Now the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test after the latest results, according to the Associated Press.

The Bills had been preparing and practising all week for a Sunday game in Nashville. With the NFL rescheduling their game with Tennessee, the Bills announced they will not practice or have any availability Friday.

"These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement on Thursday night.

Five games have now been rescheduled because of the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to October 25, while Pittsburgh-Baltimore was switched from October 25 to November 1. The Patriots will play on Monday night for a second straight week after their game in Kansas City was postponed by a day.

If the Titans' testing allows Tennessee to host Buffalo on Tuesday, the Bills' prime-time game against Kansas City in Buffalo will be moved from Thursday to the weekend. That would be the sixth NFL game to be rescheduled all this month.

The Patriots worked remotely again on Friday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the leagues other mini-outbreak.