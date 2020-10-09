New York Jets sent home after presumptive positive COVID-19 test

New York Jets players and staff were sent home from their training centre on Friday

New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, sources have told The Associated Press.

The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday, the person said on condition of anonymity.

If the second test comes back negative - it happened to Matthew Stafford in August - then he is not positive.

The lab used by the league is near the Jets' facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, so the retest result should come relatively quickly.

Even if it is a positive, the NFL does not necessarily need to adjust the scheduled game Sunday with Arizona. The league has had 60 cases since testing began in which one player or staff member tested positive and there was not further transmission among the team.

By sending everyone home from the facility Friday morning, the Jets took the appropriate steps under the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots has been pushed to Monday

The Tennessee Titans got some good news on Friday with no positive test results hours after the NFL rescheduled their game with Buffalo to Tuesday night, The Associated Press was told.

The Titans' outbreak increased to 24 on Thursday with 21 positive results returned since September 29. Now the Titans have gone three of the past five days without a positive test after the latest results, according to the AP.

The NFL announced on Thursday night that the Titans (3-0) will host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday. The league already postponed, then rescheduled the Titans game with Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 during the outbreak.

The Bills had been preparing and practicing all week for a Sunday game in Nashville. With the NFL rescheduling their game with Tennessee, the Bills announced they will not practice or have any availability Friday.

The league also rescheduled New Englands game with Denver from Sunday to Monday.

These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts, the NFL said in a statement Thursday night.

Five games now have been rescheduled because of the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to October 25 with Pittsburgh-Baltimore also switched from October 25 to November 1. The Patriots now will play on Monday night for a second straight week after their game in Kansas City was postponed a day.

If the Titans' testing allows Tennessee to host Buffalo on Tuesday, the Bills' prime-time game against Kansas City in Buffalo will be moved from Thursday to the weekend. That would be the sixth NFL game to be rescheduled all this month.

The Patriots worked remotely again Friday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the leagues other mini-outbreak.

The NFL told the Titans to close their facility on September 29, and their last game was a 31-30 win over Minnesota on September 27.

Tennessee currently has 13 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including four starters and a long snapper.