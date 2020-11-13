Coronavirus: Miami Dolphins place Kyle Van Noy, Christian Wilkins and Matt Cole on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins have had three players test positive for coronavirus

The Miami Dolphins have announced they have placed linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and wide receiver Matt Cole on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Miami entered the league's intensive protocol last week after an assistant coach tested positive and wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, was activated on Thursday.

The veteran Van Noy is fourth on the Dolphins in tackles and has four passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two recoveries. Wilkins, the No 13 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, is sixth in tackles and has five passes defended.

The Dolphins are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Ravens have another player test positive

Baltimore Ravens have had a player test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Sunday night matchup with New England Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that another player has tested positive for coronavirus.

The team says the player, whose name was not released, has immediately begun to self-quarantine. The Ravens added that there were no additional high-risk contacts.

"We were informed this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Ravens said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL's intensive protocol. There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance."

The Ravens activated cornerback ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿ off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Baltimore are scheduled to play on Sunday night, against the New England Patriots, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Monday morning.