Kansas City Chiefs: Daniel Kilgore and Demarcus Robinson doubts for Super Bowl LV after barber returns positive COVID-19 test

Kansas City Chiefs pair Demarcus Robinson (pictured) and Daniel Kilgore have been placed on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs face potential disruption ahead of Super Bowl LV after a team barber tested positive for COVID-19, according to an NFL Network report.

Chiefs backup center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after being named close contacts of the barber.

However, the pair could still be eligible to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, if they continue to return negative tests.

According to the report, the barber was in the process of cutting Kilgore's hair when the Chiefs received results of his positive test.

He had tested negative for COVID-19 five consecutive times before a rapid test produced a positive test on Monday.

The barber was immediately removed following the positive result, but not before he alerted officials that he cut Robinson's hair the previous day.

Kilgore is unlikely to play Sunday behind starting center Austin Reiter even if he is cleared.

Robinson is the team's fourth-leading receiver, grabbing 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season.

The wideout is confident that he will continue to test negative and play on Sunday.

"All my tests have been negative," Robinson said. "I'll see y'all at the Super Bowl."