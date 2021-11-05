Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns planning to release star receiver

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo join GMFB to discuss the developing story that Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be released by the Cleveland Browns. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo join GMFB to discuss the developing story that Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be released by the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are set to release star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Beckham, who turned 29 on Friday, failed to get a move before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the same day in which his father caused a stir on social media by sharing a video of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son. As well as Beckham Sr.'s post, NBA superstar LeBron James sent a tweet saying: "OBJ will show again why he's special. WR1 #FreeOBJ."

Cleveland subsequently excused Beckham from their team practices on Wednesday and Thursday, with NFL journalist Michael Silver reporting head coach Kevin Stefanski had told his players that OBJ was 'essentially not on the team right now'.

If it’s not today, it’ll be soon thereafter. The #Browns and Odell Beckham will soon be parting ways. https://t.co/3pHdiQD075 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2021

At last check, the expectation was Odell Beckham’s base salary would be reduced near the minimum, with the rest going to him in a signing bonus. That makes him very claimable and adds to the intrigue. https://t.co/4R5JZ8RkJQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been meeting with Beckham's representatives this week and Rapoport added that his release will happen after the club and Beckham agree to a reworked contract. But, regardless of when the move goes down, it seems that three-time Pro-Bowler Beckham has played his last game in Cleveland.

In 29 games stretched over two and a half seasons with the Browns, Beckham caught 114 of 210 targets for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. In six games in 2021, he caught just 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards and hasn't scored a TD. In Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, Beckham had one catch for six yards, the lowest mark for a full game in his career.

The Browns (4-4) are currently in last place in the AFC North and visit division rivals the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!