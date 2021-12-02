NFL Fantasy: New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, gearing up for an AFC East showdown

Josh Allen is QB 1 in Fantasy Football

Sky Sports' NFL Fantasy Football guru Hannah Wilkes helps you navigate your way through the season in her weekly column, this week looking ahead to an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Monday night...

NFL Overtime had a bye last week to make way for the Thanksgiving slate, so I took the opportunity to have a mid-season getaway and jetted off to the practically Baltic climes of Edinburgh.

Between marvelling at the beauty of the city, exclaiming with increasing vigour that "you can TOTALLY see where J.K. Rowling got all the ideas for Harry Potter", sampling a battered Mars Bar (sensational. by the way) and an unintentionally extended tour of a whisky distillery ('when in Rome'/Scotland) one thing that I kept noticing was the number of NFL team bobble hats being sported by people in the city.

This ultimately isn't a surprise because it was a) freezing and b) we know the reach of the NFL across the UK, but what was different in Edinburgh was the little knowing nods that were passed between hat-wearing fans in the street. On Sunday I was sporting my Rams garb with premature pride and counted nods from a Bears fan, Raiders supporter, a couple of Steelers nation residents, a table-smashing (I assume) Bills fan, plus a tentative glance from a man in a Chargers beanie.

They were the looks that said, "hello football friend, isn't it great to be in the club and have a head this warm because my goodness these hats are fleece-lined deliciousness?". Football eh? The gift that keeps on giving.

(I'd really rather not dwell on the Rams vs Packers viewing experience later that night. They're making me discuss it on the show this week and that's quite enough. Urgh.)

Bye week business

The Browns, Packers, Panthers and Titans are all on a bye this week. From a Fantasy Football perspective, this primarily presents a Packers-based problem (unless you went too far on the Cam Newton hype train and dropped another QB for him…I take some responsibility, but that's ultimately on you).

Mostly though it's Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and Devante Adams you're looking to replace. And with the trade deadline been and gone, it's time for some shrewd moves on the waiver wire.

In lieu of the reigning MVP (albeit with a dodgy toe), take a look at Kirk Cousins against the Lions, Taysom Hill against the Cowboys or Carson Wentz against the Texans.

Running backs are hard to bank on in 2021, so we're going deep. With Christian McCaffery once again injured, Chuba Hubbard will see more work, and against a stout Bills secondary the Patriots will be looking to run the ball, making Rhamondre Stevenson a viable option.

At receiver; if you're lucky enough to be in the 4 per cent of leagues where he's available, snap up Jaylen Waddle. Van Jefferson is widely available with a favourable match-up against the Jaguars (hopefully he's worked on his #toedragswag), with his role expanding in the Rams offense as they look to get right and firing down the stretch.

That AFC East showdown…

Patriots vs Bills. It's first versus second in the division - 8-4 versus 7-4. The popular pick in pre-season for the AFC Championship versus a rookie quarterback on a six-game win streak, who just happens to be coached by arguably the greatest NFL tactician of all time. There's going to be some bleary eyes on Tuesday morning.

With two of the best defenses in the league facing off in this one, and a certain Bill Belichick's proclivity for stifling opposing offenses, there is that niggling fear that this one could be a real chess match. But that's why we love it, right?

Be under no illusion when it comes to Josh Allen; he may not be receiving the level of media attention this year but he's still one of the best quarterbacks in football and is QB 1 in Fantasy Football, so don't let the Patriots defense scare you into benching him. I'd be more concerned with Mac Jones. Despite being a huge fan of his, that Buffalo number one overall defense is also the stingiest to quarterbacks in fantasy.

Tight End Appreciation

We've bemoaned them a lot this season where Fantasy Football is concerned, so credit where credit is due to Rob Gronkowski and his 100-yard day for the Buccaneers last week. Isn't it just more fun when he's on the field?

Let's also appreciate Mark Andrews. The one-handed wonder. In an ugly win for the Ravens against the Browns, he was the offensive bright spot.

He's up against the Steelers in Week 13, who haven't given up a touchdown to a tight end since Week Six. I think that may change this Sunday (or not, whatever, don't @ me).

Join Hannah Wilkes, Josh Denzel and guests for NFL Overtime, Thursdays at 9pm on Sky Sports NFL.