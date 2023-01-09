Green Bay Packers miss out on NFL playoff spot after 20-16 loss to Detroit PIstons as Seattle Seahawks clinch wild card spot
The Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions in a game in which victory would have secured them a post-season berth; the result meant that the Seattle Seahawks claimed the final NFC spot in the playoffs after earlier beating the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime
Last Updated: 09/01/23 7:27am
Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception as the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs.
Story of the Game
After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers (8-9) had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions (9-8), who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
Seattle instead earned the NFC's final playoff spot and will play at San Francisco (13-4) in the opening round. The Packers missed the playoffs for the first time in Matt LaFleur's four seasons as coach.
- Bills eliminate Patriots from playoffs | Dolphins pinch final wild card spot
- 'This is storybook!' - Bills score incredible 96-yard kick-off TD 'for Damar Hamlin!'
- NFL best video clips & game highlights
Jamaal Williams, a former Packer, scored both Lions touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards, while Jared Goff passed for 224 yards and Kalif Raymond caught four passes for 66 yards.
Rodgers passed for 205 yards with one touchdown but was intercepted on Green Bay's final drive. Christian Watson caught five passes for 104 yards for the Packers.
The first half featured five field goals and ended with Green Bay clinging to a 9-6 lead.
Aided by a pass interference penalty, the Packers scored on their first possession as Mason Crosby kicked a 22-yard field goal.
Green Bay went for it on fourth down in its own territory midway through the first quarter, but Allen Lazard was dropped for a loss. The Lions then settled for a 37-yard Michael Badgley field goal on their next drive.
Crosby made a 49-yard try late in the quarter and a 48-yarder early in the second to make it 9-3.
Badgley missed from 46 yards out with 6:16 left in the first half. He knocked through a 33-yard attempt on the last play of the half after the Packers were whistled for a personal foul.
Crosby had a 53-yard try bang off the crossbar and back toward the field of play early in the second half.
Detroit needed just three plays after the miss to score the game's first touchdown. A 43-yard pass from Goff to Raymond set up Williams' 1-yard run, giving Detroit a 13-9 lead.
A 45-yard pass to Watson set up Rodgers' 13-yard scoring strike to Lazard later in the quarter.
Detroit moved ahead once again on Williams' second 1-yard scoring run with 5:55 remaining. That completed a 13-play, 75-yard drive.
Kerby Joseph intercepted Rodgers on Green Bay's final possession. The Lions then ran out the clock by picking up three first downs.
Stats leaders
Lions
- Passing: Jared Goff, 23/34, 224 yards
- Rushing: Jamaal Williams, 16 carries, 72 yards, 2 TD
- Receiving: Kalif Raymond, four catches, 66 yards
Packers
- Passing: Aaron Rodgers, 17/27, 205 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Rushing: Aaron Jones, 12 carries, 48 yards
- Receiving: Christian Watson, five catches, 103 yards
- Allen Lazard, four catches, 41 yards, 1 TD
What's next?
Sunday night's game at Lambeau Field completed the NFL regular season, and set the line-up for Wild Card Weekend.
The Seahawks have earned a match-up with the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, who dominated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to end the regular season on a 10-game winning streak.
That game will kick off Wild Card Weekend on Saturday evening at 9:30pm, with the Jaguars and Chargers meeting later at 1:15am.
On Sunday evening the Bills host the Dolphins (6pm), the Vikings welcome the Giants (9:30pm) and the Bengals host the Ravens (1:15am), before the action concludes on Monday night with Cowboys travelling to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers (1:15am).
The following weekend will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the action, after both teams secured opening-round byes by taking the top seedings.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!