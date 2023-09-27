Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift 'looked amazing', says Kansas City Chiefs tight end after popstar attended Chicago Bears win
Taylor Swift watched on from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium next to Travis Kelce's mother for the Kansas City Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears; Kelce addressed the dating rumours with Swift on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has spoken for the first time on his rumoured relationship with popstar Taylor Swift, saying she "looked amazing" when pictured in attendance at his game on Sunday.
Swift watched on from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium next to Kelce's mother as he scored a touchdown in the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason - center for the Philadelphia Eagles - Kelce addressed Swift's appearance.
After Jason mockingly asked how it felt to be put 'on the map' by Swift, Kelce said: "Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up.
"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her.
"She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course."
He added: "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mum, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there... absolutely hysterical.
"It was definitely a game I'll remember that's for damn sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end."
Swift's attendance at the game appears to have brought Kelce a new set of fans, as well as the Chiefs as a whole.
Sunday's broadcast ratings showed significant improvement among female viewers aged 12-17, up nearly eight per cent year on year. The broadcast also led in female viewership in every major demographic.
Also, a spokesperson for sportswear company Fanatics told The Associated Press that Kelce's jersey sales had spiked more than 400 per cent.
"Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom," Kelce joked on the podcast.
As for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid saying in his post-match press conference that he was responsible and had "set them up", Kelce said: "I don't even know how to answer that.
"You've got Coach Reid telling everybody he's Cupid, that he's been manifesting this the whole time...
"I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don't know, he could have been in the background the whole time."
The Chiefs next play at the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Monday morning.
Week Four in the NFL begins on Thursday night when the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning.