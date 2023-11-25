NFL Sunday gameday guide: Trevor Lawrence vs CJ Stroud, Tom Brady calls out NFL 'mediocrity' and Lamar Jackson closes in on history

Trevor Lawrence and CJ Stroud are ready to battle it out for years to come

Happy Thanksgiving weekend! One of the busiest and best weeks on the NFL calendar continues on Sunday as the race to the playoffs really begins to gather meaning and momentum. We guide you through some of the latest news lines, stats and build-up from a stacked Week 12...

Editor's note...

The AFC's quarterbacks arms race has a new player at the table. Welcome along, CJ Stroud. Settle in for the long haul.

In the NFL minefield that is quarterback expeditioning, the Houston Texans can afford to snigger with smug satisfaction having plucked one of the league's most gifted young passers and coupled him with a pair of Shanahan disciples in DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik.

The beautiful touch and precision that flourished at Ohio State has translated to the next level with absurd ease, he is dicing opponents from the pocket, he is pushing the ball downfield with veteran bravado, he is creating off-script and maintaining unerring accuracy off-platform, he is holding defenders with his eyes, he is acing timing patterns, he is shrugging off mistakes and sponging off their lessons. Pre-Draft chatter would have you believe teams burdened themselves with fears over his S2 Cognition exam results; meanwhile, Stroud has started his NFL career with the look of one of the NFL's smartest and most conscientious minds.

It has accelerated the Texans project at a rate that neither Ryans nor general manager Nick Caserio could have envisioned, feeding a mix-and-match ensemble of receiving targets within an offense ranked 10th in EPA/play and catapulting Houston into unlikely playoff contention.

His emergence has also extended the list of quarterback duels the league can look forward to marketing for the next decade, continuing Sunday as Stroud and Trevor Lawrence meet for the second time as the faces of an absorbing AFC South in which Anthony Richardson and Will Levis also want in on the fun over the coming years.

The 'would you rather Stroud or Lawrence if you were starting a franchise?' questions have crept in ahead of this weekend's game. Stroud, the new and trendy kid on the block, spearheading Houston's rebirth. Lawrence, the most highly-regarded quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, fronting a quest for perennial postseason relevance under Doug Pederson.

Houston have won 10 of their last 11 games against the Jags, who are 4-0 on the road this season.

Sign us up for 10 years of these two going at it.

Around the league...

Matt Canada was fired as Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator after three-and-a-half seasons on Tuesday, with his unit ranked 28th in total yards, 31st in passing, 16th in rushing, 28th in scoring and 25th in EPA/play on the year.

was fired as Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator after three-and-a-half seasons on Tuesday, with his unit ranked 28th in total yards, 31st in passing, 16th in rushing, 28th in scoring and 25th in EPA/play on the year. The Washington Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer following their 45-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

and defensive backs coach following their 45-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. In one of the surprise moves of the week, the Indianapolis Colts released three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard amid a drop in his playing time since his return from injury last year. Leonard cleared waivers, making him a free agent.

The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Kyren Williams off injured reserve for their clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

off injured reserve for their clash with the Arizona Cardinals. Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson faces four games out after being suspended for the second time this season for repeated violations of playing rules after his helmet hit on Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs.

faces four games out after being suspended for the second time this season for repeated violations of playing rules after his helmet hit on Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce topped the US iTunes charts with their 'Fairytale of Philadelphia' single amid their hunt for Christmas No 1 last week.

topped the US iTunes charts with their 'Fairytale of Philadelphia' single amid their hunt for Christmas No 1 last week. Former 2019 undrafted free agent Jake Browning will start at quarterback for the Bengals after Joe Burrow was ruled out for the rest of the year with a wrist injury.

will start at quarterback for the Bengals after Joe Burrow was ruled out for the rest of the year with a wrist injury. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed Desmond Ridder will take back the starting quarterback job against the Saints this weekend after losing his place to Taylor Heinicke in recent weeks.

What to watch...

Week 12 on Sky Sports!

Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) @ Houston Texans (6-4): While eyes turn to two of the league's most gifted young play-callers in Lawrence and Stroud, two former college foes meet again when former Georgia man Travon Walker and former Alabama star Will Anderson Jr seek to lead their team's pass rush. There are fascinating grounds for comparison between the pair as they strive to make their way in the NFL, Walker burdened with enormous expectations as a No 1 overall pick and Anderson similarly tipped for greatness as a man that might well have gone No 1 ahead of Walker and Aidan Hutchinson had he left college a year sooner. The two represent the modern pass rush mould with the flexibility to drift across the defensive line.

Buffalo Bills (6-5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-1): The Bills offense can fluctuate between dunk-on-them brutality and stale predictability, even if it remains among one of the most efficient and most potent in the league. There has long been a feeling of the need to re-spice and re-vitalise what Josh Allen has ahead of him; Dalton Kincaid has contributed to as much as Buffalo's contribution to a receiver-in-a-tight-end-body society, but could Khalil Shakir be a consistent wrinkle on which to lean. With Gabe Davis flattering to deceiver as a No 2 to Stefon Diggs, Shakir has started to find a home in the slot and teed up an expanded role with his 81-yard catch-and-dash touchdown against the Jets. Keep an eye on the 2022 fifth-round pick.

Baltimore Ravens (8-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-6): Short-term memory can reign supreme in football at times, and so it need be said that Marcus Williams is a perfect example of not letting one moment define a career. He is the man that was at fault during the Minneapolis Miracle, but so too the man that has asserted himself as a staple of the modern NFL safety and formed one of his position group's most dynamic tandems alongside Kyle Hamilton. It's hard not to look at Sunday's matchup between the Ravens and Chargers and think about how much a seat-heated Brandon Staley would love a Williams with whom to shift in post-snap coverage rotations. Baltimore's defense enter the game ranked third in EPA, the Chargers arrive down in 28th.

Best quotes

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe will start this week: "I've told everybody to be ready to go."

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce ahead of his side's clash with the Chiefs: "I'm calling on Raider nation, our fanbase, our alumni to show up and show out. Bring that energy, bring that passion. Watch these guys play hard, give their effort, execute at a high level and play with the intention to win every game at home. Allegiant Stadium has to be ours. That Black Hole has to be real."

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in an interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show: "I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL. I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past. I don't think the coaching is as good as it was."

Injured Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussing the benching of Zach Wilson on The Pat McAfee Show: "It was going to be me and my show, and Zach getting to learn and watch it first-hand, and not having the pressure to go out there and play. So, obviously, this is disappointing. I have some personal guilt around the whole thing."

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud after throwing a career-high three interceptions in Week 11: "Man, Steph Curry don't ever stop shooting. I'm going to keep letting it ride. And I've got no shame in my game. I've definitely got to be smarter. No confidence is taken away from me. I'm going to keep letting it fly."

Travis Kelce tells The Wall Street Journal he thinks about retirement "more than anyone could ever imagine": "That's the only thing I've never really been open about, the discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries, the 10 surgeries I've had that I still feel every single surgery to this day."

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson on fan messages about his fitness: "My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn't matter how many times y'all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DON'T CARE."

Injury news

Dolphins star edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was ruled out for the season after tearing his Achilles in Miami's Black Friday victory over the New York Jets

was ruled out for the season after tearing his Achilles in Miami's Black Friday victory over the New York Jets British Commanders defensive end Efe Obada was ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair multiple leg fractures suffered against the Giants on Sunday.

was ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair multiple leg fractures suffered against the Giants on Sunday. Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa is set to land on injured reserve after exiting his side's loss to the Packers with an ankle injury.

is set to land on injured reserve after exiting his side's loss to the Packers with an ankle injury. 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga will miss the remainder of the campaign after tearing his ACL against the Buccaneers.

will miss the remainder of the campaign after tearing his ACL against the Buccaneers. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has an "outside chance" to return this year after he sustained an ankle injury requiring surgery during Thursday's win over the Bengals, said Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh.

has an "outside chance" to return this year after he sustained an ankle injury requiring surgery during Thursday's win over the Bengals, said Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh. The Saints have placed three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

The stats

Myles Garrett is just the third player with at least 12 sacks in five of his first seven career seasons since 1982 in the NFL, following on from Reggie White (six seasons) and Leslie O'Neal (five seasons)

is just the third player with at least 12 sacks in five of his first seven career seasons since 1982 in the NFL, following on from Reggie White (six seasons) and Leslie O'Neal (five seasons) Jalen Hurts passed Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback through four seasons with 34 as he found the end zone twice against the Chiefs on Monday night

passed Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback through four seasons with 34 as he found the end zone twice against the Chiefs on Monday night The Chiefs offense is averaging a league-worst 5.3 points in the second half of games this season, having failed to score in the second half of their last three games

is averaging a league-worst 5.3 points in the second half of games this season, having failed to score in the second half of their last three games Lamar Jackson needs just 28 more rushing yards to become the fourth quarterback in history to rush for 5,000 yards. Jackson enters his 82nd game, putting him on course to obliterate the times of Michael Vick (104 games), Cam Newton (129 games) and Russell Wilson (175)

needs just 28 more rushing yards to become the fourth quarterback in history to rush for 5,000 yards. Jackson enters his 82nd game, putting him on course to obliterate the times of Michael Vick (104 games), Cam Newton (129 games) and Russell Wilson (175) CJ Stroud needs 263 passing yards on Sunday to surpass Justin Herbert (3,224 yards) for the second-most passing yards for a player in his first 11 games in NFL history - second only to Patrick Mahomes

Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack needs one more sack to become the second player to record at least 12 sacks with three franchises since 1982

needs one more sack to become the second player to record at least 12 sacks with three franchises since 1982 Josh Allen's 206 total touchdowns (160 passing, 45 rushing, one receiving) are the most by any quarterback through his first six seasons in NFL history, overtaking Mahomes (204)

206 total touchdowns (160 passing, 45 rushing, one receiving) are the most by any quarterback through his first six seasons in NFL history, overtaking Mahomes (204) The Steelers have posted fewer than 400 total yards on offense in 58 consecutive games, including all 44 of Canada's time as offensive coordinator, during which their best scoring ranking was 21st.

have posted fewer than 400 total yards on offense in 58 consecutive games, including all 44 of Canada's time as offensive coordinator, during which their best scoring ranking was 21st. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown touchdown passes on just 1.9 per cent of his career attempts, and has now thrown just two scores in his last seven games

Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Houston Texans on Sunday from 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles against the Buffalo Bills at 9.25pm on a stacked Thanksgiving weekend slate of games