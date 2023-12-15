Jacksonville Jaguars former financial manager pleads guilty to $22m theft, faces up to 30 years in prison

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the victims of an alleged $22m theft

Amit Patel has pled guilty to federal charges after being accused of stealing from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former financial manager is alleged to have taken more than $22m from the franchise through its virtual credit card program.

He pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of engaging in an illegal monetary transaction.

Former financial manager Amit Patel has pled guilty to federal charges

As part of his plea agreement, he will forfeit property and assets funded with the money he admitted to stealing from the Jacksonville Jaguars between 2019 and 2023. He also will be required to provide restitution to the team.

He could face up to 30 years in prison but after pleading guilty may receive a lighter penalty.

Patel said in court he is undergoing weekly treatment for a gambling addiction.

He had been gambling on prominent websites at the Jaguars' facility, which triggered an NFL investigation. The NFL met with Patel in February and then turned the case over to the FBI. The Jaguars subsequently suspended and eventually fired Patel, who began working for the team in 2018.

During his tenure, Patel rose to manager of financial planning and analysis. He oversaw the company's monthly financial statements and department budgets and served as the club's administrator of its virtual credit card programme.

According to a court filing against him that allowed him to make fraudulent transactions.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss arising from the offence, whichever is greater. The illegal monetary transaction charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.