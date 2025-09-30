NFL: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill hospitalised overnight and has scans on 'dislocated knee'

Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill was hospitalised overnight and had scans on a 'dislocated knee' during the 27-21 win over the New York Jets.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Hill was diagnosed with a dislocated knee and confirmed the wide receiver was to remain hospitalised overnight with more details expected on Tuesday.

An air cast was placed over Hill's leg before he was taken from the field on a cart - cheering and clapping, acknowledging the cheers of fans to a nearby hospital, "for imaging, evaluation and observation" of the injury.

"He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I've ever seen (have) such a terrible experience," McDaniel said. "He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, 'I'm good, just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team."

Hill's leg was bent at an ugly angle when medical personnel - who were at his side in a matter of a few seconds - got to him.

He was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets' sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his knee appeared to twist severely as he was getting pulled down.

Players from both teams took a knee at various spots on the field while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately summoned. Players gathered briefly around the cart before it was driven across the field and into the tunnel leading to the Dolphins' locker room.

The laughing and joking from Hill started even before he was carted off, McDaniel said, and he said Hill's reaction helped calm the Dolphins - who went on to beat the Jets 27-21 for their first win in four games this season.

"That's just his personality. That's just who he is," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with him."

There was immediate reaction from around the league, including a simple thought from Kansas City quarterback and Hill's former teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

"Prayers up man….." Mahomes posted on X shortly after the injury.

Hill, a five-time All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs in the 2019 season, had matched a season high for catches with six when he got hurt.

