Tyreek Hill injury: Miami Dolphins star out for 2025-26 season with torn ligaments in dislocated knee
Tyreek Hill will undergo surgery on Tuesday after a knee injury put him out for the rest of the season; Hill injured his knee in the Miami Dolphins' 27-21 over New York Jets on Monday Night
Tuesday 30 September 2025 13:52, UK
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is out for the season with torn ligaments in his knee after injuring it during his side's 27-21 win over the New York Jets.
Hill has multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, just four games into the new season and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old's leg was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets' sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter.
- Packers snatch draw with Cowboys for second-highest draw ever
- NFL 2025 expert predictions: Who will win the Super Bowl?
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his knee appeared to twist severely as he was getting pulled down.
Hill's leg was bent at an ugly angle when medical personnel - who were at his side in a matter of a few seconds - got to him.
Hill, a five-time All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs in the 2019 season, had matched a season high for catches with six when he got hurt.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said: "He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I've ever seen (have) such a terrible experience.
"He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, 'I'm good, just make sure the guys get this win.' He was focused on the team."
Players from both teams took a knee at various spots on the field while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately summoned. Players gathered briefly around the cart before it was driven across the field and into the tunnel leading to the Dolphins' locker room.
The laughing and joking from Hill started even before he was carted off, McDaniel said, and he said Hill's reaction helped calm the Dolphins - who went on to beat the Jets 27-21 for their first win in four games this season.
"That's just his personality. That's just who he is," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with him."
There was immediate reaction from around the league, including a simple thought from Kansas City quarterback and Hill's former team-mate, Patrick Mahomes.
"Prayers up man….." Mahomes posted on X shortly after the injury.
Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.