What is wrong with the Oakland Raiders? Wembley game provides opportunity to turn round season

The Raiders have won just one game through the first five weeks of the 2018 season

At 1-4 on the season, a fair bit it seems. But mostly fingers are pointed to a misguided pre-season trade away of their best pass rusher, nay best player, Khalil Mack, and Jon Gruden's patchy start to his coaching comeback after 10 years out of the game.

Despite his lengthy absence from coaching, Gruden - a Super Bowl winner when in charge of the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - was still held in high enough regard to be signed up to an NFL record 10-year, $100m contract. That tie-up is looking a tad hasty now, only five games into his second tenure in Oakland.

Jon Gruden coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in the 2002 season

But, it should not be forgotten, even with Mack and sans Gruden last season the Raiders weren't much better, going 6-10 on the year.

This was, however, a playoff team as recently as 2016. With the help of former Oakland defensive coordinator Rob Ryan and NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, we take a closer look at the reasons for the drop off since and identify how the Raiders can turn things around, starting on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley…

Mack trade madness

"A Khalil Mack comes around only once every 15-20 years," says Takeo. "And, on top of that, you need to be lucky to get him in the draft. Just like all of the Oakland fans, I don't understand the move.

"It's a very strange one, especially when you look at the teams that are last in the league in sacks. The Raiders are last with only six. Meanwhile, look at what Mack has done in Chicago, he has made the Bears relevant again."

Khalil Mack has been a revelation in Chicago since his much-publicised trade from Oakland

Mack nearly matches the entire Raiders defense, having registered five quarterback takedowns through Chicago's first four games of the season. He has also forced more fumbles (four to Oakland's three) and both have a defensive touchdown to their name - and, the Bears have played a game less!

It makes it all the more remarkable that the Raiders were willing to part with him, especially given Gruden's subsequent comments that "it's hard to find a great one [pass rusher]".

Well, Oakland had found one. Mack had 40.5 sacks through his first four years in the league, making a name for himself as one of the NFL's most dominant edge rushers. That reputation has only enhanced since his exit.

Gruden's struggling start

The fear surrounding Gruden's return was that he was 10 years too long out of a game renowned for constantly evolving, that he was out of touch and an old-school coach not in keeping with the current trend of young innovators in the position like Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams.

His Mack stance hasn't helped ease those fears, nor has his penchant for signing veteran players who, as good as their resumes may be, have made Oakland the NFL's oldest roster.

Jon Gruden has signed a 10-year, $100 million deal to be head coach of the Raiders

But Ryan, as coach in Oakland from 2004-2008 says it's still too early to judge. "I think Gruden will make them better," he says. "He's an excellent coach and he will get things going eventually.

"I know people are saying it's an old team, but all Gruden did was hire some really good football coaches and each one got a player in the building that they wanted.

"I understand that right now, the team looks old, but it can quickly look young again with some good drafting over the next couple of years, and they've got two more first-rounders in the next two years with the Mack deal."

Even so, this Raiders roster is a far cry from the youthful team that were genuine AFC contenders two years ago.

Failing to follow 2016 high

The Raiders returned a winning record for the first time in, staggeringly, 14 years with their 12-4 finish in 2016, also clinching a first playoff berth since 2002.

Third-year starting quarterback Carr was a large part of that. Comfortably a top-10 performer in the most important categories, the QB was set for his first 4,000-yard year passing until injury struck with him 63 yards shy on the penultimate weekend of the season - a broken fibula ruling him out for the postseason.

Derek Carr (left) led an exciting Oakland offense to the playoffs in 2016 before injury struck

It was a devastating blow for not only the player, but the team as a whole, as their subsequent Week 17 defeat to the Denver Broncos saw the Raiders relinquish the No 2 seed in the AFC and, as such, a first-round bye and home-field advantage. Instead, an injury-depleted Oakland outfit travelled to Houston on Wild Card weekend and were handily beaten 27-14 by the Texans.

Even in spite of the injury, Raiders management were convinced enough by Carr's progression to offer him a then league-leading $125m, five-year contract extension in the offseason. But have we seen the best of Carr since?

Offense stepping up?

The 2017 season was definitely a step back for the Oakland signal-caller, throwing a career-high 13 interceptions to go with only 22 TDs, while his passer rating (86.4) slipped below 90 for the first time since his rookie year.

That said, "I think their offense is rolling," adds Ryan. "It's their defense that's the problem. They haven't been able to stop anyone since I left.

"With Carr coming back off an injury, it sometimes it takes a while, a year or two to get back to your best. But I think he is playing well, back in a West Coast offense he is familiar with.

"The offense are keeping them in games all the way until the end, and that's a good sign but, right now, the defense isn't holding up their end. At the moment, they can't stop a run or a pass."

The stats seem to back Ryan up. Carr's touchdown (seven) and interception (eight) totals may not scream success, but his 1,641 yards passing is good for sixth in the league, while his completion percentage of 71.3 is behind only Drew Brees (77.9) and Jared Goff (72.3).

Similarly, Oakland are sixth in yards per game (411.2), it's just they're not necessarily translating that success into points, falling back to 23rd in that category as 21.4 per game.

Making Wembley their 'home'

The infamous Raiders 'Black Hole' will be back at Wembley for their 'home' game against the Seahawks

Not helping the Raiders is the franchise's uncertain future. A move to Las Vegas has been agreed for 2020, but there has yet to be a concrete decision made on the team's home for 2019.

There are rumours of a return trip to London (perhaps more than one?) as a potential option. That scenario could certainly be helped depending on the reception they get from a 'home' crowd on Sunday, and the performance it results in.

The Raiders lost on their previous visit to Wembley in 2014, well-beaten by the Miami Dolphins, and face a stiff ask again this weekend, coming up an ever-competitive Seattle Seahawks side.

"This is such an important game," adds Takeo, who played at Wembley with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010. "Number one, it's the next one, which makes it your primary focus.

"I'm not going to say it's a must-win, but you definitely don't want to lose, especially coming all of the way over here.

"This is not the week. Nobody wants to be the losing team on that flight back."

