Sam Darnold out of New York Jets' Monday Night Football game

Sam Darnold and the Jets were beaten by Buffalo last weekend

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss next week's Monday Night Football game against Cleveland Browns due to mononucleosis.

Head coach Adam Gase has announced Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold's place.

Darnold missed practice on Wednesday when the team sent him home because he was feeling ill.

Team doctors later told him antibiotics were not working as quickly as expected, leading to the diagnosis.

The Jets will need to sign a backup for Siemian or elevate Luke Falk from the practice squad.

Darnold could also miss the Week Three game against the Patriots - after which the Jets have a bye week.

When asked if Darnold's might keep him out for more than one game, Gase replied: "Looks like it. Good thing we got the early bye week.

"I know he is out this week and then past that I will have more information as we go."

Siemian made 24 starts for the Denver Broncos earlier in his career - going 13-11.

He was a back-up for the Minnesota Vikings last season but did not appear in a game.

Le'Veon Bell totalled 92 yards and a touchdown in his Jets debut against the Bills

There were also doubts about the availability of Le'Veon Bell after he picked up a shoulder injury in last Sunday's 17-16 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Bell was scheduled for an MRI exam on Thursday.

But the three-time Pro Bowl running back confirmed on Twitter later that evening that he has been given the all clear to suit up against the Browns.

Bell tweeted: "I got great news, my shoulder is fine so no worries...just had to make sure everything was ready to go for Monday night. Let's get it."

Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who injured his groin in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, and safety Jamal Adams (hip) also missed Thursday's practice.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (ankle) was also listed as not practising for the Jets, although his injury is not considered serious.