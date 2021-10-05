The Final Word: Kyler Murray and Arizona Cardinals flex their muscles to stay unbeaten

The NFL is truly amazing to me. It is the great leveller of sports leagues and the adage that anyone can win on any given Sunday really does ring true.

We are only four weeks into this new season and already we are down to just one undefeated team - and that team is the Arizona Cardinals. And it's the Cardinals who lead my major takeaways from Week Four in the NFL...

Five Major Takeaways from Week Four

1) The Cardinals flex their muscles

The Arizona Cardinals marched into SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles - where the great Tom Brady had been defeated the week before - and hammered the hometown Rams. The final score was 37-20 but it was not even that close and Arizona were worthy winners.

This was not just a big win. This was a message delivered to the NFC West and the rest of the NFL. When I think of the Cardinals, my mind goes to Kyler Murray magic from the quarterback position and big plays in the passing game. I don't quite see them as a finesse team, but I also don't see them as NFL bullies.

But that's exactly what they were in the second half of Sunday's game. Murray had done his part to get the Cards into a winning position and then the running attack took over. They imposed their will on the shocked Rams, rushing for more than 200 yards. Much like their 4-0 record, I didn't see that coming.

2) Brady makes a winning return

After weeks of build-up and hype, Brady made a winning return to New England as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 19-17, courtesy of Patriots kicker Nick Folk clanging a 56-yard field goal attempt off the post.

Brady became the NFL's all-time passing yards leader but, much like the rainy weather in Foxborough, that proved to be a damp squib. The officials spotted the ball wrong, then moved it up a yard and that gave Brady the record… while the TV coverage was on a commercial break!

The Patriots played Brady hard but just didn't have the manpower to topple the Bucs. After the game, I was not surprised to see a brief hug between Bill Belichick and Brady. That coach is never going to put on a show for the cameras. I was pleased, though, to learn the pair spent 25 minutes together in the Bucs locker room after the contest. Closure.

3) Dak and Dallas on a roll

Since losing to Tampa Bay on the opening night of the season, the Dallas Cowboys have won three in a row, including Sunday's 36-28 defeat of the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers that was only that close due to two late touchdowns from the visitors.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing at an MVP level through the first four weeks of the season

Staring down the NFL's number one defense, Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes as he led a potent and balanced attack. Prescott's return from the serious leg injury he sustained this time last year has been one of the feel-good stories of this season and he looks to be a genuine MVP contender.

The attack is balanced in Dallas because the rushing load is being shared now by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Zeke sent a reminder that he is still top dog as he rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers, who are not going anywhere. Carolina played hard and can contend for the playoffs.

4) Bills pounding teams

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have scored a combined 118 points on offense through their last three-straight wins

I think I will remain stunned all season long by the fact the Buffalo Bills lost at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One. Ever since that stubbing of the toe, Buffalo have looked dominant and exactly what we thought they would be.

Actually, they have been better than I expected, because the defense - which was decent in 2020 but not as good as in 2019 - is playing lights out, albeit against some struggling offenses in Miami, Washington and Houston.

On the other side of the ball, Josh Allen is delivering exactly as expected after a shaky start. In their last three games, the Bills have scored 35, 43 and 40 points!

5) London week!

The NFL makes a long-awaited return to London this weekend as the Atlanta Falcons host the New York Jets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. And while both teams only have one win apiece, I think they could serve up an entertaining game.

The Jets played hard for head coach Robert Saleh during Sunday's overtime win over the Tennessee Titans and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson played his best game of the season. If Wilson is going to build off that and continue working well with receivers Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder, it could be good news for New York.

I spoke with Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith last night and he was not happy with the way his team surrendered a late lead in Sunday's 34-30 defeat to Washington. Smith pointed to mental and physical errors and made it clear the issues will get fixed and he expects a response on Sunday. With Matt Ryan throwing four touchdown passes at the weekend, Atlanta's offense could be waking up just in time.

Player of the Week: Tyreek Hill

As I watched the Kansas City Chiefs record a 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, I was reminded of a summer conversation I had with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. He told me that speed can do so much to scare a defense and I think we're seeing more of that across the league.

Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

Coaches are not always looking for perfect technique from every player. They are desperate to find playmakers who can take the top off the defense. There is nothing wrong with Tyreek Hill's technique, by the way. But his speed is game-breaking and he is very close to uncoverable at times. Hill caught 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns and was the standout player of the week, in my opinion.

Play of the Week

There was a classic Russell Wilson play during the Seattle Seahawks' 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week Four.

Wilson looked dead to rights as defensive back Dontae Johnson came screaming off the edge to record a sack. Somehow, and not for the first time in his illustrious career, Wilson ducked under and away from the hit and then fired a perfect 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Freddie Swain in the front corner of the end zone. It was a special play from a truly special player.

Coach of the Week: Kliff Kingsbury

It has to be the head coach of the NFL's lone remaining undefeated team. Kliff Kingsbury was under some pressure heading into 2021 but he and his team have come racing out of the gates.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is leading the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL

Arizona's win in Los Angeles was a complete performance - the passing game was there when required, the running game dominant and the defense made Matthew Stafford look uncomfortable all day long. Oh, and Kingsbury gets the award for rocking the shades while coaching from the sidelines on Sunday, despite being in a stadium covered by a huge canopy!

On my Radar

Miami Dolphins fans are already pondering the fact that their team got the wrong guy! Justin Herbert is proving to be a stud for the Los Angeles Chargers, while Tua Tagovailoa has yet to get going in South Florida. And now Dolphins fans are watching on frustrated as Jacoby Brissett struggles in relief of the injured Tua.

But the focus should come off the quarterbacks for just a second and settle on Miami's offensive line. They are really struggling in pass protection and opened holes for just 35 rushing yards during Sunday's home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The 'Deshaun Watson to Miami' rumours persist, but that should not be the sole focus right now. Miami's line is holding back a team that won 10 games in 2020 but has stumbled early in 2021.

