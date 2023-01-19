NFL Divisional Round playoff predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their picks as the NFL playoffs continue

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pick your Super Bowl LVII winners and follow all the excitement of the NFL playoffs by playing the Super Bowl Challenge now. Here's everything you need to know about how to sign up and take part Pick your Super Bowl LVII winners and follow all the excitement of the NFL playoffs by playing the Super Bowl Challenge now. Here's everything you need to know about how to sign up and take part

The NFL playoffs continue! And so Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold have made their predictions, battling it out once more in making their game picks...

Eight teams remain as we head into the Divisional Round of the postseason, where the No 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles join the party on the back of their well-earned bye weeks.

Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff make their picks on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast and read on below...

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars (4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (1)

Saturday night, live on Sky Sports NFL, coverage from 8.30pm; kick-off 9.30pm

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"They've already met once in Week 10 in the regular season, Chiefs won 27-17, Trevor Lawrence played really well in this game but Patrick Mahomes was just better. I still think the Chiefs score too many points for Jacksonville here, this is where the Jags' run ends."

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I'm not big on historical or abstract stats, but one thing we did get this morning is Patrick Mahomes is 4-0 in the Divisional Round. He's never thrown an interception in the Divisional Round, that's incredible. He's played extremely well and a lot of those Divisional Round games they've played have come after a bye so I think that has more to do with how he plays after a bye and how Andy Reid coaches after a bye.

"The Chiefs are amazing to me because with the exception of (Travis) Kelce, their receiving core has kind of changed a little bit every year. How many running backs have they been through? They just plug guys into this system and get maximum out of them."

NFC: New York Giants (6) @ Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in early hours of Sunday

NEIL PICKS: Eagles

"This to me is a very different proposition to when they met in the regular season. When they first met in the regular season the Eagles were flying high, they were at their absolute peak and the second time they played the Giants rested all their starters.

"I think New York have got a chance in this one. My first question is 'who are the Eagles now?'. I think Daniel Jones is coming off the best game of his career, he's finding a growing receiving core, who would have thought Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Richie Jones would be getting it done? Saquon Barkley is obviously going to be a factor in this game.

"This is not against the 31st-ranked defense in the NFL which we saw in the Minnesota Vikings. I think the Eagles come back and flex their muscles and remind us why they were the No 1 seed.

"I agree the defensive line, the way they can rotate bodies through, I just think they're the one seed for a reason. I'm going Philadelphia."

JEFF PICKS: Eagles

"I don't think we know quite yet who the Eagles are. Jalen Hurts, we didn't see the real Jalen Hurts in that last game, they played him to just get him the time and knock some rust off him. Lane Johnson is probably not going to play in this game so there's still some question about whether they will be able to dominate the line of scrimmage against the Giants.

"The Giants are good inside, the Eagles did not put the Giants away like everybody suspected they would in that Week 18 game so I think the jury is out. Isn't it incredible? All of these teams are on one kind of a streak or another. The Giants got on a streak and rested everybody which was smart for the Philly game, they're playing their best football right now and they've expanded the package for their quarterback in the playoffs which I think is tremendous.

"There is a lot of stuff to like about the Giants. I just look at the other side of the ball and look at an Eagles team that can run the ball extremely well, I think Lane Johnson if he doesn't play will be a factor.

"They've got a great offensive line, a dynamic young quarterback, AJ Brown outside and you go back to other side, you go back a few years to that Super Bowl team where you had a bunch of d-lineman when you can rotate guys through."

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals (3) @ Buffalo Bills (2)

Sunday night, live on Sky Sports NFL, coverage from 7pm; kick-off 8pm

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"It's going to be difficult for these teams to go and play each other. It's two superstar quarterbacks, Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Josh Allen of the Bills.

"I'm kind of marking both of these teams down a bit and it's about which one bounces back, it was sloppy from both teams, they played down to the level of their opposition last week.

"I feel Buffalo will make enough plays. Both of these quarterbacks need to be protected, Josh Allen was sacked seven times last week, Joe Burrow four times, Jonah Williams is out at left tackle for the Bengals.

"Home field helps, I think Josh Allen will make some special plays, I'm going to say Buffalo."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"I was not impressed with Cincinnati's win, I was impressed by the fact they found a way to win, but you aren't going to return a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown very many times.

"Burrow was not a big factor in the game and I just think, I go back to the premise that when you're playing at home that's worth three points in the NFL, and I think it's going to be a very, very close game and I'm going to give the Bills just a slight nod.

"My football coach in me says, ok I know Joe Burrow is not as good when he's pressured and they don't have Jonah Williams. But what Joe Burrow does better than anything else is slide up in the pocket; it's easier to nullify a great edge rusher with chips with your running back and keeping a tight end in than it is to nullify a great inside rusher, and I don't know if Ed Oliver qualifies as a great inside rusher.

"It's hard to bet against Joe Burrow. We talk about the Bills' offensive line giving up seven sacks last week, but they aren't going to see 16/17/18 snaps of Cover 0. It would mean (Bengals defensive coordinator) Lou Anarumo having to do a complete 360 of how he calls a game, and I don't see that happening."

AFC: Dallas Cowboys (5) @ San Francisco 49ers (2)

Live on Sky Sports NFL from 11.30pm on Sunday night

NEIL PICKS: 49ers

"The 49ers have won 11 in a row. I was making a list of genuine stars where you could sell the 49ers and I've got Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, three All-Pros on defense.

"I haven't even mentioned an All-Pro tackle in Trent Williams, you can add him, the best fullback in the NFL Kyle Juszczyk, that's 11 superstars. Not just good players, genuine superstars under Kyle Shanahan's watch.

"What a way to build a team. That is a deep roster. I'm going San Francisco. I'm going star power."

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"Historic rivals. We go back to the '90s and these two teams dominated the NFL landscape because when they would play in the playoffs that was really the Super Bowl.

"Even recently, as close as last year, do you remember San Francisco's approach going into the game? They talked about it, they had the camera in the tunnel as San Francisco came out, they were going to go out and their goal was to physically dominate Dallas. They wanted to see if Dallas could swing with them punch for punch. They were able to go to Dallas and beat Dallas which is really hard to do.

"I just think they've got a better overall roster, they've got a better defense front to back. (Micah) Parsons is maybe the best defensive player in the game, but the 49ers have got players at every level.

"When it comes down to it, players make plays. If you have more players at the high level you've got more opportunities for guys to make plays. I'm going San Francisco."

