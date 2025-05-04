Today on Sky Sports Racing: Prix d'Hedouville headlines Sunday fare from ParisLongchamp

The Prix d'Hedouville headlines today's card from ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Junko and Sevenna's Knight clash

The likes of Goliath and Waldgeist have won the Prix d'Hedouville in the past and this year's renewal looks a cracker.

Andre Fabre saddles dual Group 1 winner Junko who was last seen taking the Grand Prix de Chantilly in June and, providing fit enough, he should take all the beating under Maxime Guyon. The master trainer has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign too, boasting a 26 per cent strike rate over the last two weeks.

Stablemate Sevenna's Knight looks the main threat, having made an encouraging reappearance when third over 10 furlongs at Saint-Cloud and this distance should be more suitable, with Alexis Pouchin taking the ride.

Sibayan could also be a key player donning the colours of the late Aga Khan. He took a conditions race with relative ease the last day and will be partnered with the excellent Mickael Barzalona.

Arrow Eagle and Mont de Soleil are also worthy of mentions, having scored on their latest appearance.

12.23 Paris Longchamp - Sunly headlines Prix de la Seine

In this Prix de la Seine, Juddmonte are set to reintroduce their exciting Night Of Thunder filly Sunly, who is trained by the on-song Francis-Henri Graffard.

Queen of Science is also in action in the Godolphin blue. She was only beaten by a neck by Al Uqda at Saint-Cloud the last day and should suit the marginal step up in trip.

Konada is also not for ruling out, despite not necessarily flourishing in Group company for Jerome Reynier at Saint-Cloud recently.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Olatz de Vega looks to step forward

The Prix Gold River sees Agile have another go in Listed company. This daughter of Rock Of Gibraltar outran odds of 18/1 at Fontainebleau in November and although she could need the run on reappearance, she is not for ruling out.

Olatz De Vega looks to step forward for the Graffard team here, having looked the part in a conditions contest back in November.

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing.