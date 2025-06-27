Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby and Sir Mark Prescott-trained fillies do battle for Newcastle Group 3 honours

Potentially-smart types Diamond Rain and Tasmania look the ones to beat in this afternoon's feature from Gosforth Park, Newcastle.

7.05 Newcastle - Diamond Rain and Tasmania fancied for Group 3

Classy performers Diamond Rain and Tasmania contest the feature Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes at Newcastle.

Charlie Appleby's Diamond Rain showed useful form as a three-year-old and returned with a sparkling success in a Listed race at Haydock. Currently rated 106, she deserves a crack at this prize and should stay further down the line too.

Tasmania is a fascinating runner for the Sir Mark Prescott team as she reappears from a year's absence. Rated 107, she showed a high level of form when trained in France before disappointing in the Group 1 Pretty Polly. This should be more suitable and the services of Newcastle specialist Paul Mulrennan will help.

Others to note include Ascot winner Morrophore, while Charlotte's Web makes her debut for new owner Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum. Anna Swan is another for the shortlist despite a recent downturn in form.

4.08 Yarmouth - Progressive Blue Rc and Philanthropist feature

Progressive pair Blue Rc and Philanthropist feature in a small but select field for this Winning Experience With Moulton Racing Handicap at Yarmouth.

Blue Rc scored for the second time in his short career at Thirsk last week and arrives here shouldering a 6lb penalty. That leaves him 4lb well in on official figures so he could take plenty of stopping under Clifford Lee.

Philanthropist was given a positive mention by his connections on Sky Sports Racing this week and bids for a first turf success at the fifth attempt, stepping up to a mile for the first time.

Invited and Spirit Of Leros complete the quartet.

7.35 Newcastle - Previous winners Bergerac and Vintage Clarets feature

A typically competitive Gosforth Park Cup sees past winners of this Bergerac and Vintage Clarets among a field of 14.

Last year's champion Bergerac was winning for the first time in 12 months when taking a Hamilton handicap earlier this month and must be feared despite a 5lb rise.

Vintage Clarets has been running well in defeat and arrives having finished a creditable fifth in the Dash at Epsom. The 2023 winner could represent some each-way value with Warren Fentiman claiming a handy 5lbs.

Jakajaro is yet to fire for Robert Cowell and warrants respect, while Badri is another who has course and distance victories to his name.

Best of the rest

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy heads to Doncaster with a strong book of rides, including aboard the Cheveley Park-owned Displaying in the Doncaster Racecourse Supporting Racing Staff Week Handicap (3.20pm). Trained by Andrew Balding, this son of Kingman was unlucky the last day at Goodwood and looks well-placed to shed his maiden tag here.

At Yarmouth, Blue Anthem goes to post for the 4.40pm Quinnbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap in search of the hat-trick, but will have to carry a 6lb penalty under Billy Loughnane. Dark Side Thunder could pose the biggest challenge, having scored in stronger company over the course and distance recently.

Marquis Pompeo - a half-brother to Prix de la Grotte winner Tropbeau - makes his bow for Charlie Johnston in Newcastle's JenningsBet In Shiremoor Novice Stakes at 5.25pm. Of the ones with experience, Warrior Mode will be looking to get back on track after failing to build on a debut win at Wolverhampton the last day. Dylan Hogan takes the ride from Luke Morris.

Stepping back to seven furlongs at Gosforth Park for the 6pm JenningsBet In Shiremoor Novice Stakes is Excellent Believe - a Jack Channon-trained son of Make Believe. He looked smart when bolting up at Nottingham last month and may go in again under William Buick.

Stateside, Churchill Downs plays host to an exciting night of racing which features Frankie Dettori in action.

