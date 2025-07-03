Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury and Yarmouth

We have some intriguing contests on Thursday with flat action from Newbury and Yarmouth, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.50 Newbury - Vocal Legend and Ruff Justice contest strong Handicap

A cracking renewal of this Sequoia Spirit & Style Handicap sees Vocal Legend and Ruff Justice headline.

Charlie Hills saddles Vocal Legend who has won two out of four on the all-weather and ran his best race on the turf at Doncaster last month. A similar effort would see him hit the frame here.

Ruff Justice, one of a couple of nice chances for Warren Greatrex, returns from 327 days off. Last seen finishing third of four when favourite at Newmarket in August, she had impressed when scoring on handicap debut at Windsor and is worth a watch in the market.

Last year's winner Woodstock is one-pound lower than last season and is the pick of the remainder.

4.02 Yarmouth - High Approval and Peel Park fancied

High Approval and Peel Park fancied for Weatherbys EBF Maiden Stakes at Yarmouth.

Hamad Al Jehani's High Approval cost 400,000 euros at the Arqana Breeze-Ups but could not justify favouritism when only third on debut at Nottingham. This son of Mehmas should know more now and will be expected to leave that form behind.

Roger Varian's Peel Park has run with credit in two starts to date including when third at Newbury last time and with that form franked by the second, he must be feared under Ryan Moore.

Kodi Island was a £500,000 purchase at the Goffs Breeze-Up and makes his racecourse bow for Charlie Appleby and Dougie Costello.

6.40 Newbury - Well-bred Dictal and Lope El Fuego clash

A sparkling IRE Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes where well-bred duo Dictal and Lope El Fuego clash.

Andrew Balding and Colin Keane team up with Frankel filly Dictal. Her dam is related to Newspaperofrecord but she could only finish fourth on debut at Windsor and she will hope to step forward from that outing.

Warren Greatrex saddles Lope El Fuego who finished an encouraging fifth on debut at Bath over five-furlongs and could be suited by this extra distance.

Others to note include William Haggas pair Berlinetta and Concert.

Best of the rest

7.15 Newbury -

Juddmonte's 700,000gns yearling Assiri Heights is set to debut in a typically hot Maiden with Starlust winning the same contest back in 2023, albeit sharing the honours that day with Baheer.

3.02 Yarmouth -

Fillies Maiden with Conjecture representing Sir Mark Prescott who made eye-catching headway late on in the piece when behind a talented type for Karl Burke last week.

Ryan Moore is set to partner a George Boughey newcomer for Highclere in Radiance whose pricetag rose from 68,000gns to 150,000gns at the Breeze-Ups.

4.32 Yarmouth -

Ryan Moore is set to partner Inquisition for James Fanshawe and Cheveley Park Stud and this new trip could yet be the making of her having opened her account tidily at Wolverhampton last-time-out.