Today on Sky Sports Racing: Prix Jean Prat takes centre stage at Deauville

Deauville is the main port of call on Sunday with top-class action to look forward to, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Deauville - Shadow Of Light and Cosmic Year headline stellar Prix Jean Prat field

Charlie Appleby's Shadow Of Light was crowned champion two-year-old having claimed a pair of Group One races at the end of last season. He returned to run a cracker when third in the 2000 Guineas before struggling to land a blow when dropped to six furlongs at Royal Ascot. This seven-furlong distance could prove ideal and, given the way he travels in his races, he should prove popular under William Buick.

Harry Charlton saddles Cosmic Year who arrives on the back of a career-best second behind Field Of Gold in the Irish 2000 Guineas. That was his sole defeat in four starts, and he remains potentially top class.

Christopher Head's Maranoa Charlie is the best of the home team. Often headstrong, he looks to be the pace angle in here and might take some pegging back if allowed to dominate.

The Lion In Winter has been supplemented and rates a fascinating contender on this marked dip in trip.

1.33 Deauville - Tribalist and Spycatcher contest Group Three

Tribalist, winner of the Group One Prix du Moulin last season, returned from a short break to claim a Group Two contest in May and bids to concede weight all round under Mickael Barzalona. Undoubtably the class act in the field but the drop to six furlongs might prove a tad sharp.

The Karl Burke-trained Spycatcher took this prize in 2023, and he makes a quick reappearance having failed to get involved in the Chipchase Stakes last weekend.

Beauvatier would appreciate any forecast showers.

12.58 Deauville - Nighttime bids to follow up

Christopher Heads' son of Wootton Bassett, Nighttime, built on his debut to run out an impressive winner at Saint-Cloud and could take this on route to better things.

James Horton's Sirius A improved on his first outing to land a Leicester maiden next time and with that form franked, he warrants respect despite a big rise in class.

Best of the rest could be the Adam West-trained Viva La Skids with looks to make it three from three.

Best of the rest

3.05 Deauville

Listed affair where Mandurah represents Simon and Ed Crisford and William Buick.

4.23 Deauville

Interesting Listed contest with Bright Thunder of Karl Burke's declared.