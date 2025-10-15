Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts jumps action

We have competitive jumps action from Worcester on Wednesday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.58 Worcester - Useful novices Big Ginge and Milan Tino headline

An intriguing CopyBet And Worcester Racecourse 2026 Partnership/EBF 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle sees Big Ginge and Milan Tino lock horns.

The Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies team saddle Big Ginge, who remains a maiden after five starts over hurdles, but the pick of his runner-up efforts would give him live claims in here.

Milan Tino has proved disappointing since finishing third in Grade Two company as a three-year-old. He has not been seen since finishing well beaten at Ascot in November and a market watch is advised on debut for Tom George.

Hey Buddy has run with promise in a pair of bumpers and makes plenty of appeal on this jumping debut.

4.58 Worcester - In-form Orange Diamond faces Jorebel

Tom Ellis' Orange Diamond has three wins from three starts, all over this course and distance, since joining Tom Ellis from Clive Boultbee-Brooks and could take all the beating under Jack Andrews.

Jorebel got off the mark over obstacles when scoring at Fontwell last month before comfortably following up at the same venue. He rates a huge danger as he heads up in distance.

Ballyhiho, owned by Harry Redknapp, made all when landing her first hurdles success over this course and distance 45 days ago and she could prove dangerous if left alone in front.

2.22 Worcester - Recent winners Galway Reel and Grillon De Monty clash

Last-time winners Galway Reel and Grillon De Monty do battle in a classy-looking Happy Birthday Chris Handicap Chase.

Galway Reel broke his maiden at the fifteenth attempt when narrowly beating off St Patricks Bridge at Market Rasen and he has obvious claims off this three-pound higher mark.

The Stephen Allen-trained Grillon De Monty landed a fifth victory over fences when readily claiming a course and distance event on his last start in August and with the form franked, he must be feared under Jamie Brace.

Others to consider include Tom Ellis' chase debutant George Darling.

Best of the rest

2.57 Worcester - Recent scorer Superstylin features among 13 runners in a competitive Handicap Chase.

12.27 Nantes - Listed affair.

Happy Valley - Zac Purton and Richard Kingscote are both in action.