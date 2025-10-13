QIPCO British Champions Day: Superstar trio all set for mouthwatering Champion Stakes clash at Ascot

A mouthwatering Qipco Champion Stakes in the offing with Ombudsman, Calandagan and Delacroix all confirmed for Saturday’s Ascot highlight, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Ombudsman has emerged as a real top-notcher this season for John and Thady Gosden.

However, he was denied what would have been a hat-trick of Group One wins by Aidan O'Brien's Delacroix in a thrilling Coral-Eclipse.

Ombudsman gained revenge at York but Delacroix has since won the Irish Champion Stakes in good style.

They are likely to be joined by King George hero Calandagan for Francis-Henri Graffard, who has won big races all over Europe this season including the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Daryz.

Last year's Irish Champion Stakes victor Economics, who has been absent for exactly a year, is also on course to return.

He has caused William Haggas plenty of headaches this season since missing his intended comeback at Royal Ascot but came through a recent racecourse gallop at Newmarket with flying colours.

Image: Delacroix defeated Ombudsman in the Eclipse

Ralph Beckett's Dante and Great Voltigeur winner Pride Of Arras also cannot be dismissed having bounced back to form at York following a gelding operation after disappointing in two Classics.

Ed Walker's Almaqam beat Ombudsman earlier in the season and is in the mix, along with Andrew Balding's Almeric, who looked a smart prospect when winning at Ayr on his return from an absence. Balding also confirmed Fox Legacy.

O'Brien could also run Los Angeles, The Lion In Winter, Mount Kilimanjaro and Swagman.

There were two supplementary entries at a cost of £75,000 apiece as Andre Fabre added the Prix Dollar winner First Look, while the Gosdens supplemented Devil's Advocate, who is likely to adopt a pacemaking role for Ombudsman.