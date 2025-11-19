Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Ffos Las and Hexham

We have a busy day’s racing on Wednesday with jumps action from Ffos Las, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.10 Ffos Las - Legendary Luke and Gee Force Flyer contest hot maiden

A strong race for the grade sees Legendary Luke and Gee Force Flyer clash in the Diplomat Hotel And Spa Maiden Hurdle at Ffos Las.

Legendary Luke, cost £100,000 after winning an Irish point in March and made an encouraging rules debut when second at Worcester. Jamie Snowden's five-year-old will be expected to improve for the step up to two and a half miles and could go close under Gavin Sheehan.

The Olly Murphy-trained Gee Force Flyer is another who scored in his sole point run and caught the eye when third behind Starzand over this course and distance last month. He should be sharper for that outing and rates a huge danger.

Allstitchedup will need to step forward markedly on his debut earlier this month, while Tamarind Bay completes the quartet.

3.18 Ffos Las - Jaipaletemps fancied to follow up

Jaipaletemps will be popular to follow up his recent success in the Connolly's Red Mills Handicap Chase.

David Pipe's charge ran out an emphatic winner over two-miles here on his last start and should take plenty of beating despite a seven-pound rise in the weights. Rian Corcoran keeps the ride and the step up in trip holds no fears.

Of the others, Dj Pete remains a maiden over hurdles but showed enough on his penultimate run to warrant respect, and if none the worse for his fall at Bangor, then he may do better.

A Great Excuse has first-time cheekpieces, while Bossofthebus is another to note.

3.48 Ffos Las - Followango and Somethingtosomeone headline finale

An excellent closing Ffos Las Christmas Party Race Day mares' Handicap Hurdle where Followango tops a field of six.

Evan Williams' seven-year-old is without a win since November 2023 but has finished in the frame the last twice. He runs off the dame mark again and this could be the day he gets his head in front over jumps.

The Ben Clarke-trained Somethingtosomeone returns from a 243-day break having undergone wind surgery. She brings in some useful form including when second behind Queen Of Steel at this track in March and this lightly raced mare may improve under Rex Dingle.

Walkinthecotswolds rates best of the rest.