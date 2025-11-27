Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Newcastle and Uttoxeter

We have a busy day’s racing on Thursday with action from Lingfield, Newcastle and Uttoxeter, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.25 Lingfield - Blue Las andi Vanderpoel contest classy novices' H'cap

A super race for the grade sees Blue Las and Vanderpoel contest this Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Lingfield.

Blue Las, a dual winner in bumpers, enjoyed a successful campaign over hurdles winning two of her four starts including at Uttoxeter on her last start in March. She rates an exciting prospect for fences off an opening mark of 125.

Vanderpoel was the subject of positive schooling reports before making his chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month. He failed to jump with fluency in that warm contest but is given another chance here.

Noble Park looks the pick of the remainder having scored on his sole fencing start at Hereford.

5.15 Newcastle - Angel Hunter, Joolianoss and Aalto headline

Angel Hunter and Joolianoss headline a quality line-up for this Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap at Newcastle.

The Richard Hannon-trained Angel Hunter made a winning all-weather introduction when dead-heating at Southwell over seven-furlongs and should appreciate the return to a mile.

James Evans saddles Joolianoss who landed the hat-trick when seeing off Kingdom Of Time at Southwell in January and makes plenty of appeal as he heads up in class.

Aalto is another to mention having dropped in to mark just a pound lower than when second in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket in July.

2.05 Uttoxeter - Howaya Now among three last-time winners

A trio of last-time winners lock horns in the Quinnbet Daily Free Bet Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.

Richard Bandey's Howaya Now has progressed with each run over fences and got off the mark at Ffos Las on his return. He is a strong stayer and the extra two furlongs could be to his liking.

Night Duty landed his sole point-to-point start before running with credit over hurdles. He makes his chasing bow under Fern O'Brien and a market watch is advised.

Of the others, Holokea built on his chasing debut to comfortably land a decent handicap chase at Ffos Las and must be feared if in similar mood.

Best of the rest

1.30 Uttoxeter - Pertemps Diamond bids to complete a hat-trick for Sean Bowen and Olly Murphy.

12.55 Uttoxeter - Nicky Henderson's talented mare Khrisma declared among eight.

3.00 Lingfield - Mondo Man is back! Class flat horse in this Novices' Hurdle.

3.28 Newcastle - Triple Force bids for a treble for the in-form Craig Lidster team.