Cheltenham tips: Imperial Saint fancied to outrun his odds in December Gold Cup

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix return to nominate their best bets for Saturday's racing at Doncaster - live on Sky Sports Racing - and Cheltenham.

The team took particular interest in Cheltenham's feature Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase - ran over the extended two miles and four furlongs at Prestbury Park.

JP McManus' Jagwar currently heads the market with Vincenzo and Hoe Joly Smoke also fancied. Elsewhere in the field, Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch will look to bring the trophy home again with Martator after scoring with Gemirande last term.

Kate Tracey...

"I'm focusing in on the Paddy Power form because that race has lent itself so well when we go to the December Gold Cup. Hoe Joly Smoke - it doesn't surprise me he's now found himself joint-favourite heading the way because he was the eyecatcher. He's had his issues in the past though, so I don't know if I'm going to row in and believe he was that big eyecatcher, rather than the solid horse in the race - that was Vincenzo.

Image: Vincenzo (right) returns to action

"We tend to associate Sam Thomas horses with their reappearance runs, being fresh and going well on season debut. However, I still expect Vincenzo to have plenty more to come. On his penultimate start when second to Booster Bob in the Greatwood Handicap Chase, he sort of got lost in the melee of how good the ride was on the winner. He was arguably the moral victor of the race and was mugged late by a quirky but talented horse. He's going to be the one that I keep onside because he took so well to fences last season and of course his recent form has been franked no end by Panic Attack."

Declan Rix...

"I thought there were horses here the whole way down with questions to answer. I thought Hoe Joly Smoke ran well in the Paddy Power but his jumping let him down at the last two. Jagwar - you know the stable aren't exactly firing yet. With Vincenzo, Dylan Johnston has lost his 3lb claim and he went up in the Handicap. Kim Roque is actually out of the handicap although I was really impressed with his jumping before his last fence mistake last time. Colonel Harry - is the ground going to be soft enough for him?

"I kept going down and down and thought Imperial Saint at 12/1 was a good, rock-solid bet. He does come here on the back of a slightly disappointing run when a beaten favourite in the Old Roan Chase. It's a race that hasn't worked out initially so far this season but he wasn't beaten miles. He was only beaten eleven lengths and I thought he shaped a great bit better than the distance and is entitled to come forward from that.

"I read a few quotes from Richard Johnson that he wasn't at his best that day - he tweaked muscles and whatnot. I think he'll run much better than that price and is a big each-way player. The Hobbs and White team are still going nicely and getting onto Cheltenham's new course will really suit him. A good positive ride on this stiff track will bring out the best and I'm more than happy to get involved at 12/1."

Sam Boswell...

"It's a good looking race, isn't it? The Paddy Power form on the face of it is what we all go back to when you look at those at the front of the betting. Jagwar was a non-runner that day and on seasonal reappearance - for all he'd probably be fresh enough and has done plenty of work at home - I do just wonder coming here for a first run of the season, it's going to be tough, isn't it?

"The two that were in behind Panic Attack - Hoe Joly Smoke and Vincenzo - big pats on the back for them but they're short enough in the betting. Kim Roque - I've got no idea how to weigh that horse up! At 11/2 I'm not prepared to take a chance but it's a really interesting piece of placement by connections.

"I'll give a mention to Ga Law but it was the stablemate Colonel Harry that did us all no favours by beating Gaboriot last time out in the Sefton. Is the ground going to be soft enough? That's the question and would be a concern but they've done so well to get this horse back. He was so impressive last time out - I wouldn't want to take much shorter than 7s but if he takes his chance, that's a good price. Il Ridoto I thought was interesting if the ground does dry up and Colonel Harry comes out. I think he's making up for lost time this horse, having had a bit of a break with injury, and can go well."

