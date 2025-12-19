Today on Sky Sports Racing: Steel Ally faces No Questions Asked in Grade 2 showdown

The Noel Novices' Chase headlines Friday's proceedings from Ascot - live on Sky Sports Racing at 3pm.

3.00 Ascot - No Questions Asked and Steel Ally lock horns in Grade 2

The feature Grade 2 Noel Novices' Chase is a cracker with No Questions Asked taking on Steel Ally.

Ben Pauling's No Questions Asked looked an exciting recruit to fencing when scoring on debut at Ascot last month before chasing home the useful Wendigo in the Grade 2 John Francome at Newbury. That was an excellent display in defeat, and he sets the standard under Ben Jones.

Steel Ally, also rated 144, impressed with his jumping when landing a Carlisle Graduation Chase on his first start over fences. That was a fair effort against more experienced rivals, and he rates the chief threat for Sam Thomas.

Jax Junior must be feared after he saw off a decent field at Kempton and Push The Button is not without place claims.

3.35 Ascot - Exciting pair Bass Hunter and Sea The Day feature in Listed finale

A hot King Edward VII Ascot Membership Open National Hunt Flat Race at Ascot with Bass Hunter among 15 runners.

Chris Gordon described this horse as potentially the best horse he has trained after he made a winning rules debut at Newbury. The manner of his success was striking and with the second having won since, he looks the one to beat.

Dan Skelton's Sea The Day looked exciting when justifying strong market support at Chepstow last month and he should improve for that outing.

Several have each-way chances including Mickey Bowen's Chepstow victor Black Eddy and Barrow Hill Lad.

1.50 Ascot - Stencil and Excelero contest strong heat

A trappy-looking Howden Novices' Limited Handicap Chase with Stencil and Excelero headlining a field of five.

Jane Williams' Excelero built on his debut to land a Warwick novices' handicap chase with plenty to spare. Jumping well in the process, he is taken to go close again despite a 7lb rise in the weights.

Stencil raced too keenly when only fifth in a warm Grade 2 on his first fencing start at Cheltenham and this drop in class should be to his liking. He sports a first-time hood and that could help him settle.

Bluey wasn't beaten far when fourth off this mark at Newbury and is another for the shortlist.

Best of the rest

Ascot's 12.40pm Howden Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle sees the Neil Mulholland-trained El Galactico go for the hat-trick. Still outside of the handicapper's grip off 121, he could well go in again under Bradley Harris. Freddie Gordon rode the winner of this race last year and will look to repeat the feat for his father Chris, who saddles Goodwin.

Also at the Berkshire track, the Howden Maiden Hurdle (1.15pm) features Big Ticket, a horse well-liked by the Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies combination. In opposition, Crystal Island will be intriguing on reappearance whilst Gaelic Pride has hit the frame the last twice for Warren Greatrex.

Earlier at Uttoxeter, Dan Skelton's Get Up Mush tops the field of nine assembled for the 11.43am Drywall Contracts Handicap Chase before Minella Jury takes on Titanium Ring in the Serenity Care Childrens Homes Maiden Hurdle (12.18pm).

At Southwell, the Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.50pm) sees the 340,000gns buy Ada Rose headline for Kevin Phillippart de Foy before Machete and Desert Emperor clash at Newcastle (3.15pm).