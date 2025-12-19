Ascot tips: Jet Blue fancied for Grade 1 glory in Long Walk Hurdle

Host Kate Tracey is joined to preview an exciting weekend of racing from Ascot by Declan Rix and Sam Boswell. on the latest episode of Weekend Winners.

They have a specific dive into the action which is live on Sky Sports Racing, including the Howden Long Walk Hurdle (2.25pm) - the feature on Ascot's card. The Grade 1 contest sees Crambo attempt to emulate the likes of Paisley Park, Big Buck's and Baracouda by winning this race for a third time.

Twelve runners have assembled for the 2025 renewal, with the JP McManus-owned duo of Honesty Policy and Impose Toi towards the head of the market. Strong Leader, Potters Charm and Crambo are also in the mix for the trip over the extended three miles in Berkshire.

Declan Rix

"I thought this was a trappy race and Honesty Policy won't have it easy on his seasonal return. I don't think his novice form is particularly very strong. The market leaders have more questions than answers about them which is leading me to side with Beauport.

Image: Beauport is Declan Rix's selection

"With all the rain he could spring a surprise. He likes the track having run well in this race last year and winning the Berkshire National over fences. His run in this race was great last year behind Crambo and Hiddenvalley Lake. He will give you a run for your money at the prices."

Host Kate Tracey

"I've had an affinity with Jet Blue for a while and it would be a shame to desert him now. Ever since he won his Albert Bartlett Trial I've held this horse in the highest regard and was disappointed with his run at Cheltenham last year. The yard didn't go too well last year but have bounced back this season however.

"The two runs this year have been decent, having bumped into [French Champion Hurdle winner] Losange Bleu. That day he made an error at a crucial time - although he wasn't going to beat him. Harry Cobden is going to smuggle him into the race and hopefully deliver him perfectly to land it at 14/1."

Sam Boswell

"The betting will be informative with the owners having the top two in the market. Jet Blue stands out for me at the prices. He made an error at a crucial time at Auteuil and stayed on well which hopefully makes him straighter here.

"He's not unknown for making journeys over to Britain, having won at Cheltenham in a trial last season before running in the Albert Bartlett and disappointing. I'm prepared to forgive that run and at 14/1 he will love the soft ground. The booking of Harry Cobden is interesting and he's a good each way price."

