Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield hosts seven-race jumps card live on Sunday

All eyes are on Lingfield Park today, with a seven-race National Hunt card scheduled - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Lingfield - Doctor Ken, Bucksy Des Epeires and No Tackle contest trappy affair

A trappy-looking Betwright Safer Gambling Handicap Chase is the feature on this Sunday jumping card.

Olly Murphy's Doctor Ken has a patchy profile but has shown ability of several occasions. He finished a respectable fourth on his reappearance and has dropped to a mark just 3lb higher than his last winning one.

No Tackle is the sole previous winner in the field having bounced back to form to land a course and distance event and his trainer retains the visor. A 6lb penalty makes life tougher but he merits plenty of respect. Jockey Liam Harrison rode the winner on his only previous visit to the track this term and will be looking to make it two from two.

Tahmuras has gone off the boil in recent starts - failing to complete in each of his last three starts, while Bucksy Des Epeires can be forgiven a disappointing run when favourite at Fontwell. He looks a huge threat on the pick of his form from last year. The so-far inconsistent Dartmoor Pirate completes the quintet.

2.00 Lingfield - Diamond Geezer faces Has Troke

Diamond Geezer faces Has Troke in a competitive BetWright Bangers N'Cash Handicap Hurdle.

It's another good opportunity for the Olly Murphy team as Diamond Geezer heads up in trip under Sean Bowen. His sole success came on his penultimate run at Perth in October and he has scope for further improvement in staying events.

Has Troke doubled his tally over hurdles when landing a course and distance contest back in February and he must be feared if fit enough on this first start for 304 days.

Of the remainder, the Fergal O'Brien-trained Harmony Heights may do better now tackling further. My Cullen didn't appreciate the step up in trip for Henrietta Knight the last day but could go well, reverting to the course and distance which saw him finish second to Harry Junior the start prior.

1.30 Lingfield - Sevarana and Oh Clare contest strong maiden hurdle

Sevarana and Oh Clare do battle in a strong renewal of this BetWright Bet The Wright Way Mares' Maiden Hurdle.

Richard Bandey saddles Sevarana who built on her debut run to score with plenty in hand at Uttoxeter. Having showed greenness on that occasion, she is capable of better now heading over jumps with Gavin Sheehan booked.

The Jonjo O'Neill and A J O'Neill-trained Oh Clare is the chief danger. She ran a cracker behind Real Quartz, a winner again since, and back in her own sex she ought to go very close under Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Rock Sensation has excellent form in bumpers and is another to consider despite falling early at Hereford on hurdling debut.