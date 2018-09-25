Landmarks for Johnston & Johnson

Richard Johnson

Richard Johnson recorded his 3,500th career winner at Warwick on Tuesday while trainer Mark Johnston gained another landmark by saddling his 200th winner of the year at Lingfield.

He's A Goer survived a final-flight blunder to provide Richard Johnson with 3,500th jumps winner in Britain and Ireland at Warwick on Tuesday.

The three-times champion jockey trailed this year's title-race leader Harry Skelton by five winners prior to the start of the day, but closed that gap with a landmark victory aboard Tom Lacey's charge.

He's A Goer was an 8/1 shot for division two of the Smarkets Betting Exchange Novices' Hurdle and his race was very nearly over before it began, as he veered badly right after the tapes went up, with Johnson doing well to keep the partnership intact.

After initially racing at the rear of the field, the four-year-old made his move from before the home turn and looked to have been produced with a perfectly-timed challenge, when he ploughed through the last hurdle.

That mistake gave supporters of the front-running On Raglan Road brief hope, but Johnson got He's A Goer back on an even keel and he was ultimately well on top as he passed the post two and three-quarter lengths clear.

Lacey was fulsome in his praise of Johnson, saying: "It's lovely to be part of it, but this is all about Richard.

"His work ethic is an example to anyone, he's a complete and utter gentleman and he's just a joy to be around. There is no ego or anything with him and I think you'll struggle to find anyone who has a bad word to say about him.

"He's comes into our yard as much as he can and his dedication to the sport really is amazing."

Of He's A Goer, he added: "He is a bit quirky, but we've been loathe to put any headgear on him because he's only four and he's free enough, so I think he might be too keen if we put a pair of blinkers on him.

"We've just had to wait for him to put it all together, but his work at home has always been better than what he's shown on the track."

Mark Johnston is celebrating another landmark

200 winners for the year for Johnston

Record-breaking trainer Mark Johnston reached a total of 200 winners worldwide for the year when Ticklish gave him a double at Lingfield.

A month after becoming the winning-most handler in the UK when Poet's Society took his career tally to 4,194 at York, Johnston enjoyed another landmark day.

Ticklish (12/1), wearing the colours of Johnston Racing, made a winning debut at the expense of 2/5 favourite Sam Cooke in division two of the Bet & Watch At 188bet.co.uk Maiden Auction Stakes.

The daughter of Dalakhani was delivered with a well-timed run by Silvestre de Sousa to lead close home and score by a neck with 10 lengths back to the third, Twenty Years On.

The Middleham trainer had taken division one with Living Legend (2/1 favourite), also ridden by the champion jockey, who had a treble on the card.

The son of Camelot confirmed the promise of his introduction as he made all to see off Surrey Warrior by a length.

"It (200 total) includes three abroad, but it's good to get the double century up again for the year. It's fantastic," said Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father.

"I was pretty confident Living Legend would win. He ran a nice debut at Bath. He was quite green on that track, but he had come on a lot for it.

"The filly came more as a surprise. She's one we bred in partnership with Nicholas de Chambure in France. She was very backward and we turned her out for the summer because she just needed a bit more time. Pleased she's got a win.

"She's a nice filly and will only get better next year."

De Sousa completed his hat-trick on General Zoff (7/4) for William Muir in the Janice & Arthur Silver Wedding Anniversary Handicap.

Former champion Jim Crowley was not to be left out, riding a double on The Warrior and Kasbaan.

The latter had had a wind operation since disappointing trainer Owen Burrows on his seasonal debut at Newmarket in April, and the 9/2 chance floored the 1/2 favourite Welsh Lord by three and a quarter lengths in the Carol McDonagh Well Done Novice Stakes.

"I wasn't there, but my assistant was and what I've seen of it he looked to do it quite nicely," said Burrows.

"He ran a promising race as a two-year-old and then he was one I was looking forward to this year. He ran no race first time at Newmarket and we found he had a wind problem, so we had to have that done.

"He'd been working satisfactorily, but he hadn't been blowing me away so it was a pleasant surprise.

"We'll see what the handicapper does. He's got a bit of a knee action so he should handle cut in the ground and we'll go from there."

Crowley had earlier steered The Warrior (11/2) home in the 188Bet Mobile Bet10 Get20 Handicap for trainer Amanda Perrett.