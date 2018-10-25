Magna Grecia leads Aidan O'Brien Doncaster team

Magna Grecia chases home Persian King at Doncaster

Magna Grecia will spearhead a three-pronged attack by Aidan O'Brien on Saturday's Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

The Ballydoyle handler has an excellent record in the Group One - with eight wins to his name, including Saxon Warrior last year - but he is still behind Sir Henry Cecil's 10 victories on the roll of honour.

O'Brien has sent the likes of High Chaparral, St Nicholas Abbey and Camelot to Town Moor for the final Group One of the season in Britain.

Magna Grecia, second to Andre Fabre's Persian King in the Autumn Stakes, will be joined by Circus Maximus and Western Australia.

Magna Grecia was supplemented earlier in the week, along with Ralph Beckett's Stormwave - winner of his only start to date.

John Gosden saw Roaring Lion beaten in this last year and sends two - Kick On, in the same Qatar Racing colours, and Turgenev who was very impressive in winning his last two.

Phoenix Of Spain runs for Charlie Hills, having taken on Too Darn Hot in the Champagne Stakes, while Raakib Alhawa will aim to follow up his Newbury debut win.

Dashing Willoughby, Great Scott, King Ottokar and Kuwait Currency complete the 11-strong field.