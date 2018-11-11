Finian O'Toole set for lengthy spell on sidelines

Jockey Finian O'Toole - suffered pelvic injuries at Kelso

Finian O'Toole is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after fracturing in his pelvis in a fall at Kelso on Saturday.

The conditional rider was hurt in a nasty-looking incident at the fourth-last flight in the Urwin Family Handicap Hurdle.

He was unshipped when his mount One Night In Milan fell, bringing down King Leon, who then collided with O'Toole.

The jockey was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Glasgow and his agent, Richard Hale, confirmed the extent of his injuries on Sunday morning.

Hale said: "I spoke to him this morning and he's fractured both sides of his pelvis.

"It's obviously not good. He's in Glasgow and I'd imagine he's going to be there for a while, as they're talking about operating on it or pinning it or whatever they do when you fracture your pelvis.

"You can't put a positive spin on it - it's going to be a long haul.

"It's a pity as he's had injuries before and things were just picking up again.

"It's a sickener, but he's a tough lad and he seems in relatively good spirits."