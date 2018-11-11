Willie Mullins eyes Grade One prize with Aramon

Willie Mullins - was impressed with Aramon

Aramon looks set to try his hand in Grade One company after running out an impressive winner of the For Auction Novice Hurdle at Navan.

The Supreme Horse Racing Club-owned five-year-old was the lesser fancied of two runners in the Grade Three contest for Willie Mullins, with stable jockey Ruby Walsh instead siding with impressive Tipperary scorer Quick Grabim.

Aramon, a winner on his hurdling debut at Kilbeggan before being beaten by Triplicate at Listowel, was an 8-1 shot in the hands of Paul Townend and travelled powerfully throughout the two-mile journey.

The German import loomed up ominously in the straight and readily pulled three lengths clear on the run-in.

Magnium was second ahead of Choungaya in third.

Quick Grabim was doing his best work at the finish to claim fourth, but even-money favourite Felix Desjy was a disappointing last of seven runners.

Mullins said: "That's a huge improvement for him (Aramon) and he showed a lot more speed than we thought he had.

"You'd probably have to look at the Royal Bond (at Fairyhouse, December 2) now.

"He ran very green in Listowel and I asked Paul not to make as much use of him as he did there and see what he would do, so we are pleasantly surprised at how he took to the change of tactics.

"He lost his off-fore shoe and he got a nice little cut, as did Quick Grabim. It must have been a rougher race than we thought.

"They got two little cuts on the sides of their pasterns. I hope they are just typical racing injuries that will be all right in 10 days' time."

